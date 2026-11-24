MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company prioritizes customer acquisition, recurring revenue growth and commercial expansion across five core market verticals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) (“SafeSpace Global” or the“Company”), a publicly traded, AI-powered physical safety and security technology company, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026.

In conjunction with the filing, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott M. Boruff issued the following letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Fiscal 2026 was about building the foundation. Fiscal 2027 is about commercial execution, customer acquisition and revenue growth.

SafeSpace Global is transitioning from a technology development company into a commercially focused AI-powered physical safety enterprise. With an expanding customer base, strategic distribution partnerships and a strengthened leadership team, our priority is to convert commercial opportunities into recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value.

Our mission remains clear: We Help Save Lives.

Five Core Verticals. One Scalable Platform.

Our proprietary AI platform is built around three fundamental capabilities: Identify. Detect. Alert. By leveraging compatible existing camera infrastructure, we offer customers a cost-effective approach to enhancing physical safety while creating recurring software revenue opportunities for SafeSpace Global.

Senior Living: Our most commercially advanced vertical continues to gain traction. Signature Health has seven installed facilities, Clearview Healthcare Management has deployed across three facilities with four additional locations anticipated, and Blakeford at Green Hills represents another potential expansion opportunity. Our strategy is to convert individual installations into enterprise-wide relationships.

Houses of Worship: We are targeting churches and faith-based organizations through standardized installation packages and recurring software subscriptions, providing enhanced safety through persons-of-interest identification, visible weapons detection and real-time alerts.

K–12 Education: Following our successful technology integration with 911inform and our first school installation in Connecticut, we are focused on expanding through strategic distribution partnerships, school districts and multi-campus deployments.

Correctional Facilities: We are pursuing opportunities in identification, facility monitoring, operational safety and potential concealed narcotics detection through our strategic relationship with BMRT Security.

Addiction Treatment: Our Master Services Agreement with Antidote Health Ventures and subsequent paid deployment agreement establish a commercial entry point into behavioral health and addiction treatment, with opportunities for multi-facility expansion.

Our Revenue Growth Strategy

Fiscal 2027 is centered on four commercial priorities:



Acquire new customers across our five core verticals.

Expand existing relationships through additional facilities and monitored camera streams.

Grow monthly recurring revenue through subscription-based software and expanded service offerings. Scale distribution through strategic partnerships, security integrators and established industry sales channels.

Our objective is to build a scalable business model that grows revenue without requiring a proportionate increase in operating expenses.

BMRT: Expanding Our Growth Potential

Our exclusive commercialization agreement with BMRT Security now encompasses K–12 education, correctional facilities, houses of worship and addiction treatment.

We believe BMRT's Base Molecular ResonanceTM technology could significantly expand our addressable market and differentiate our physical safety platform.

We continue to pursue the $15 million aggregate minimum funding requirement necessary to advance this initiative. Commercialization remains subject to financing, development, integration and validation.

Importantly, our existing AI platform provides near-term revenue opportunities independent of BMRT's future commercialization.

Financial and Corporate Positioning

We have strengthened our executive leadership with the appointments of Michael Hrynuik as CFO and Prashant“Shaun” Kancherla as COO, alongside the engagements of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as securities counsel and CBIZ as our independent registered public accounting firm.

We also announced approximately $11 million in potential financing capacity, subject to applicable conditions, and continue preparing for a potential uplisting to NYSE American.

While fiscal 2026 included our initial contract revenue, our revenue base remains limited, operating losses remain substantial and additional capital is necessary. Following the restatement of our fiscal 2025 financial statements, we are also strengthening our financial reporting processes and internal controls.

Management remains committed to financial discipline, responsible capital allocation and measurable commercial performance.

Fiscal 2027: The Year of Execution

Our success will increasingly be measured by paying customers, contracted facilities, active camera streams, recurring revenue and gross margins.

The foundation has been established. Our markets are defined. Our focus is execution.

More Customers. More Facilities. More Camera Streams. More Recurring Revenue.

We believe this strategy provides a pathway toward building a scalable and sustainable AI-powered physical safety company.

Thank you for your continued support and confidence in our mission.

We Help Save Lives.

Sincerely,

Scott M. Boruff

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

SafeSpace Global Corporation

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary, AI-powered physical safety solutions in its mission to help save lives. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Company has its Tennessee AI Center of Excellence and regional office in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at SafeSpaceGlobal.ai.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Michael Hrynuik

SafeSpace Global Corporation

...

917-885-1174

Media Contact:

Nicole Beal

SafeSpace Global Corporation

...