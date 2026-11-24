MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Everest Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EG) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 8, 2024 through October 27, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Everest made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business the Company claimed Everest had reduced or exited; (ii) Everest had inadequately priced portions of that business; (iii) Everest's reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; and (iv) addressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue.

On October 30, 2024, Everest released its third quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that loss activity in its U.S. casualty business had“definitely spiked” and that rate increases had accelerated into the high teens. Management stated it was becoming“increasingly cautious” and declining to renew underperforming accounts. On this news, the price of Everest shares declined by $24.39 per share, or approximately 6.4%, from $380.00 per share on October 30, 2024 to close at $355.61 on October 31, 2024.

Then, on December 3, 2024, Everest disclosed that Michael Karmelowivz had resigned as Chairman of Everest Global Insurance, effective immediately. On this news, the price of Everest shares declined by $6.44 per share, or approximately 1.7%, from $385.21 per share on December 3, 2024 to close at $378.77 on December 4, 2024.

On December 4, 2024, Wells Fargo lowered its price target and 2024 earnings estimate based on its projection that Everest could record an $872 million reserve increase related to U.S. casualty lines in the Company's Insurance segment, stating that“the recent resignation of Mike Karmilowicz as Head of Insurance we believe also flags there could be a larger charge coming.” On this news, Everest shares declined by $4.06 per share, or approximately 1.1%, from $378.77 per share on December 4, 2024 to close at $374.71 on December 5, 2024.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Everest securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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