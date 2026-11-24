Lifespan Digital Health Named Startup Innovator Of The Year At 2026 Arizona Governor's Celebration Of Innovation
Pictured from left to right: Steve Zylstra (CEO of Arizona Tech Council), Jeff Cary (CEO of LifeSpan Digital Health), Anthony Coletto, Global Vice President, Supplier Management, Farnell (An Avnet Company), and Sandra Watson (CEO of Arizona Commerce Autho
LifeSpan's Workforce Sustainability Intelligence platform makes clinician well-being a measurable driver of quality, cost and retentionTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSpan Digital Health Inc., a University of Arizona spinoff helping define the emerging category of Workforce Sustainability Intelligence, has been named Innovator of the Year - Startup at the 23rd annual Governor's Celebration of Innovation.
Presented by the Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona Commerce
Authority on Nov. 18, the award recognizes LifeSpan's progress in developing a new approach
to one of health care's most pressing challenges: sustaining the health, resilience and capacity
of the clinical workforce. The honor comes one year after LifeSpan was named a finalist in the
same category at the 2025 Governor's Celebration of Innovation.
“The health of the health care workforce has implications far beyond individual well-being. It
shapes the quality and cost of care, the strength of our health care organizations, the
communities they serve and, ultimately, our economy,” said Jeffrey A. Cary, founder and CEO of
LifeSpan Digital Health.“In a value-based care environment, where organizations are
accountable for outcomes and cost, a healthy and stable workforce is no longer optional. This
recognition reinforces our belief that better workforce intelligence can help health care
organizations build more sustainable workforces and deliver greater value to the people they
serve.”
LifeSpan's flagship platform, emPower+, takes a more continuous and personalized approach to
workforce health. The platform combines validated well-being assessments, longitudinal data
and biometric signals with predictive modeling and AI to create personalized feedback for
individuals and privacy-protected workforce intelligence for health care organizations.
The result is a dual-sided platform designed to give clinicians meaningful, individualized support
while giving health care leaders a more continuous view of workforce conditions without
exposing individual responses.
Built on more than 25 years of clinician well-being research led by Dr. Samuel M. Keim,
professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Arizona
College of Medicine in Tucson, emPower+ is designed to move health care organizations
beyond periodic surveys and retrospective reporting toward more continuous, actionable
workforce intelligence.
The need extends far beyond Arizona. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a
U.S. shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, and the federal Health Resources and
Services Administration projects an 8% national shortage of registered nurses in 2028. Health
care organizations across the United States face persistent challenges related to clinician
stress, burnout, staffing shortages and retention. LifeSpan is developing emPower+ as a
scalable platform designed to support health care organizations and clinical populations
nationally, with broader workforce applications over time.
LifeSpan has also benefited from the support of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation
(UACI) as it advances its commercialization and growth strategy.
About LifeSpan Digital Health
LifeSpan Digital Health is a health care technology company focused on workforce
sustainability, clinician well-being and Workforce Sustainability Intelligence. Its flagship platform,
emPower+, combines validated assessments, longitudinal analytics, optional biometric data,
predictive modeling, AI-driven personalized insights and privacy-protected organizational
reporting to help health care organizations better understand workforce conditions and make
more informed decisions.
LifeSpan was founded as a University of Arizona spinoff and builds on more than 25 years of clinician well-being and resilience research. LifeSpan has also benefited from the support of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) as it advances its commercialization and growth strategy.
For more information, visit .
About the Governor's Celebration of Innovation
Presented by the Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona Commerce
Authority, the Governor's Celebration of Innovation recognizes leading technology companies,
business leaders, educators and innovators.
Kayceelee Castro
LifeSpan Digital Health, Inc.
+1 913-251-9721
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:LifeSpan Digital Health Named Startup Innovator of the Year at 2026 Arizona Governor's Celebration of Innovation News Provided By LifeSpan Digital Health, Inc. November 24, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment