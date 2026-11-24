Pictured from left to right: Steve Zylstra (CEO of Arizona Tech Council), Jeff Cary (CEO of LifeSpan Digital Health), Anthony Coletto, Global Vice President, Supplier Management, Farnell (An Avnet Company), and Sandra Watson (CEO of Arizona Commerce Autho

LifeSpan's Workforce Sustainability Intelligence platform makes clinician well-being a measurable driver of quality, cost and retention

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSpan Digital Health Inc., a University of Arizona spinoff helping define the emerging category of Workforce Sustainability Intelligence, has been named Innovator of the Year - Startup at the 23rd annual Governor's Celebration of Innovation.Presented by the Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona CommerceAuthority on Nov. 18, the award recognizes LifeSpan's progress in developing a new approachto one of health care's most pressing challenges: sustaining the health, resilience and capacityof the clinical workforce. The honor comes one year after LifeSpan was named a finalist in thesame category at the 2025 Governor's Celebration of Innovation.“The health of the health care workforce has implications far beyond individual well-being. Itshapes the quality and cost of care, the strength of our health care organizations, thecommunities they serve and, ultimately, our economy,” said Jeffrey A. Cary, founder and CEO ofLifeSpan Digital Health.“In a value-based care environment, where organizations areaccountable for outcomes and cost, a healthy and stable workforce is no longer optional. Thisrecognition reinforces our belief that better workforce intelligence can help health careorganizations build more sustainable workforces and deliver greater value to the people theyserve.”LifeSpan's flagship platform, emPower+, takes a more continuous and personalized approach toworkforce health. The platform combines validated well-being assessments, longitudinal dataand biometric signals with predictive modeling and AI to create personalized feedback forindividuals and privacy-protected workforce intelligence for health care organizations.The result is a dual-sided platform designed to give clinicians meaningful, individualized supportwhile giving health care leaders a more continuous view of workforce conditions withoutexposing individual responses.Built on more than 25 years of clinician well-being research led by Dr. Samuel M. Keim,professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of ArizonaCollege of Medicine in Tucson, emPower+ is designed to move health care organizationsbeyond periodic surveys and retrospective reporting toward more continuous, actionableworkforce intelligence.The need extends far beyond Arizona. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects aU.S. shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, and the federal Health Resources andServices Administration projects an 8% national shortage of registered nurses in 2028. Healthcare organizations across the United States face persistent challenges related to clinicianstress, burnout, staffing shortages and retention. LifeSpan is developing emPower+ as ascalable platform designed to support health care organizations and clinical populationsnationally, with broader workforce applications over time.LifeSpan has also benefited from the support of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation(UACI) as it advances its commercialization and growth strategy.About LifeSpan Digital HealthLifeSpan Digital Health is a health care technology company focused on workforcesustainability, clinician well-being and Workforce Sustainability Intelligence. Its flagship platform,emPower+, combines validated assessments, longitudinal analytics, optional biometric data,predictive modeling, AI-driven personalized insights and privacy-protected organizationalreporting to help health care organizations better understand workforce conditions and makemore informed decisions.LifeSpan was founded as a University of Arizona spinoff and builds on more than 25 years of clinician well-being and resilience research. LifeSpan has also benefited from the support of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) as it advances its commercialization and growth strategy.For more information, visit .About the Governor's Celebration of InnovationPresented by the Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona CommerceAuthority, the Governor's Celebration of Innovation recognizes leading technology companies,business leaders, educators and innovators.

Kayceelee Castro

LifeSpan Digital Health, Inc.

+1 913-251-9721

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LifeSpan Digital Health Named Startup Innovator of the Year at 2026 Arizona Governor's Celebration of Innovation News Provided By LifeSpan Digital Health, Inc. November 24, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.