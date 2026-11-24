Burgum joins hosts Dr. John Hsu and William Pedranti to discuss the Great American Recovery Initiative, her recovery journey, and the future of addiction care.

- Kathryn BurgumLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Saving Dose Podcast Announces Special Episode Featuring White House Senior Advisor Kathryn BurgumThe Saving Dose Podcast announces a special episode featuring Kathryn Burgum, White House Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery and Co-Chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative. In a candid conversation with co-hosts Dr. John Hsu and William Pedranti, Burgum discusses her personal journey through addiction and recovery, her work to eliminate stigma, and efforts to transform how addiction is treated across America.The episode, releasing November 25, explores the importance of treating addiction as a chronic disease, expanding access to evidence-based care, and developing a more coordinated approach to prevention, treatment, and long-term recovery.**From Personal Struggle to National Advocacy**Burgum shares her deeply personal experience of struggling with alcohol addiction for approximately 20 years while pursuing a successful corporate career. She describes reaching a point of hopelessness before a pivotal moment when she asked for help, beginning her journey toward lasting sobriety.Her experiences later inspired her work as First Lady of North Dakota, where she championed Recovery Reinvented, an initiative designed to reduce stigma through education, storytelling, community engagement, and recovery-focused partnerships.During the interview, Burgum describes how the initiative engaged healthcare professionals, employers, law enforcement, tribal communities, educators, and individuals with lived experience. She reports that North Dakota measured a 20% reduction in addiction stigma during these efforts.**The Great American Recovery Initiative**Burgum also discusses the Great American Recovery Initiative, which she co-chairs alongside U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.She outlines a vision for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach that recognizes addiction as a chronic disease requiring comprehensive, ongoing care rather than treatment only during a crisis.Among the priorities discussed are developing more consistent clinical pathways, improving early identification of substance use disorders, strengthening peer recovery support, addressing gaps in treatment access, and exploring innovative approaches to recovery housing and healthcare coordination.Burgum emphasizes the importance of collaboration among healthcare providers, government agencies, community organizations, and individuals with lived experience.**Technology, Medication Adherence, and Individualized Treatment**Dr. John Hsu raises concerns about gaps in addiction treatment, particularly for veterans, individuals involved in the criminal justice system, and patients who struggle to access continuous care.The conversation also examines medication adherence, the potential role of technology in improving treatment outcomes, and the importance of individualized care that addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction.Burgum discusses opportunities to use healthcare data, emerging technology, and collaboration among treatment professionals to help develop more effective approaches to long-term recovery.**Breaking the Stigma of Addiction**Throughout the episode, Burgum emphasizes that stigma remains a major barrier preventing individuals and families from seeking help.She encourages people to speak openly about addiction and recovery, explaining that conversations and shared experiences can help change public understanding."You can eliminate stigma everywhere you go," Burgum says, encouraging listeners to share how addiction has affected their lives and invite others to do the same.Her message reinforces the podcast's commitment to bringing together healthcare professionals, policymakers, advocates, and individuals with lived experience to encourage informed conversations about addiction and recovery.**Listen to The Saving Dose Podcast**The special episode featuring Kathryn Burgum is scheduled for release on November 25, 2026.Listeners can find The Saving Dose Podcast on its official website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other major podcast platforms.Visit **TheSavingDosePodcast** for episode information and listening options.

William Pedranti

The Saving Dose Podcast

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White House Advisor Kathryn Burgum Discusses National Addiction Recovery Efforts on The Saving Dose Podcast News Provided By iPill Inc. November 24, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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