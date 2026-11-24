MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Coaching Accelerator has been ranked the #1 lead generation agency for coaches in the USA, led by Forbes contributor, Founder & CEO Adam Sweeney.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coaching Accelerator, built exclusively for coaches, has been ranked #1 in The Top 5 Best Lead Generation Agencies for Coaches in the USA, published by The Coaching World on October 23, 2026. The agency came out ahead of Alpha Coast, Belkins, SalesRoads and Social Bloom, who completed the top 5.

The lead generation agency, founded by outreach expert and Forbes contributor Adam Sweeney, tops the ranking after serving 300+ coaching businesses across the United States and Canada, scoring a 4.9 out of 5 customer satisfaction score from its clients.

The Coaching World says it ranked agencies on things a coach can check for themselves: how much of each agency's business is coaching, what it costs to get started, and what the agency will commit to in writing. Coaching Accelerator stood out for three reasons:

. Coaching-only focus. It works only with coaches, not general B2B clients, so it understands the specific challenges coaches face in finding clients and how to solve them.

. Guaranteed meetings, not message counts. It commits to a minimum number of booked meetings each cycle, so if it doesn't deliver meetings on the calendar, coaches don't pay.

. A low-risk way to start. A 30-day money-back guarantee, for any reason, lets coaches try the service and take meetings before committing long term.

"Coaches don't need 'done with you' support, they need 'done for you,'" said Adam Sweeney, Founder & CEO of Coaching Accelerator. "Most are solopreneurs who just want to coach, but end up pulled into marketing and sales while trying to grow. Lead generation takes a few months to pay off, so we priced it to be accessible and added a 30-day money-back guarantee so coaches can pilot the service before deciding to give it the time it needs. Our model only works if clients stay with us for years, and that keeps us focused on delivering."

"Being named the number one lead generation agency for coaches in the USA is an honor," Sweeney added. "A lot of work has gone into getting us here, and I'm thankful to my team and our clients who have been with us throughout the journey."

Proven results for coaches across North America:

Coaching Accelerator has worked with more than 300 coaching businesses in the United States and Canada. Its clients include TEDx speakers and a winner of Canada's Most Trusted Advisor award. The agency holds a 4.9-star rating on both Google and Trustpilot, and a 95% monthly retention rate.

"Most coaches are brilliant at transforming their clients' lives but have no time to build a sales machine," Sweeney said. "We handle their outreach from start to finish so they can spend their time coaching."

Who Coaching Accelerator serves:

Coaching Accelerator works with business, executive, life, career, and leadership coaches who want a steady flow of qualified sales calls without running outreach themselves. Services include:

. Done-for-you LinkedIn and email lead generation

. LinkedIn profile optimization and targeting refinements

. Go-to-market reports

. Personalized outreach and follow-up

. Appointment setting with booked discovery calls on the coach's calendar

. A guaranteed minimum of meetings each cycle, with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Read the full ranking on The Coaching World:



Mark Shield

Signal and Story

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