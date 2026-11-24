Dr. Greg Vigna

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Depositions are ongoing with safety professionals within Pfizer's pharmacovigilance department regarding their activities in reponse to signals identified in the literature,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national Depo-Provera attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, "Pfizer's identification of literature sources describing the association between Depo-Provera use and meningioma is being examined in relation to the company's responsibilities for monitoring and communicating potential safety risks associated with the drug."

Dr. N.I. Cininita, a fetal-medicine physician, reported his experience at Dr. Soetomo Hospital:

“Objectives: To describe the progressing trend of pregnancy with meningioma in our center and to share our knowledge and experience on managing the cases. Methods: Observational study at Dr. Soetomo Hospital of a total of 3 cases during 2014-2015... All cases were multiparous, age more than 35 years, and had a history of DMPA injection for more than five years. We detected the relationship between multiparity and the prolonged exposure to progesterone in all cases.”

Read Dr. Cininita case series,“Case series: pregnancy with meningioma in Dr. Soetomo Hospital, Surabaya during 2014-2015”, published in 2017 in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research in June 2017:

Dr. Vigna,“One of the three women diagnosed with meningioma at Dr. Soetomo Hospital died, while another developed incomplete quadriparesis. All three women had a history of long-term Depo-Provera exposure, followed by pregnancy and subsequent tumor growth associated with progesterone produced by the placenta. These cases have been reported over several decades. We believe that Pfizer's identification and evaluation of safety signals regarding the potential association between Depo-Provera use and meningioma tumor development warrant further examination."

Dr. Vigna is a California attorney and a Washington, DC, attorney, with an office in Connecticut. He is a pharmaceutical injury attorney who represents women with Depo-Provera claims filed in state court in California, Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Connecticut; represents women in the Depo-Provera Multi-District Litigation in Florida; and serves as co-counsel with Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

California Bellwether selections represented by the Vigna Law Group: California Case No. 26CV189984, Case No. 26CV179081, Case No. 26CV178116, Case No. 26CV179212

Discover crucial insights by watching Dr. Vigna's educational episode on Justice with Dr. V. He is an expert in brain injuries and a personal injury and pharmaceutical injury attorney. This two-minute explainer delves into the symptoms associated with Depo-Provera and meningiomas, providing essential information to guide your health decisions: Depo-Provera Risks:Research and Discovery on Meningiomas Linked to Birth Control Shot

Watch Justice with Dr.V on TikTok to learn more about Depo-Provera: Vigna Law Group Tik Tok.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington, D.C., attorney active in Depo-Provera litigation and has cases filed in Minnesota, Connecticut, California, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Washington, and in the Multidistrict Litigation with the Ben Martin Law Group.

Click here to learn more.

California Offices:

8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 102, Los Angeles, CA 90045

2570 N. First Street, 2nd Floor, San Jose, CA 95131

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2281 Lava Ridge Court, Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95661

600 West Broadway, Suite 700, San Diego, CA 92101

Connecticut Office:

515 Centerpoint Drive, Suite #2212, Middletown, CT 06457

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 817-809-9023

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2017: Depo-Provera Use and Reported Meningioma Cases News Provided By Vigna Law Group November 24, 2026, 22:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Science



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