(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lesquin, 24 November 2026, 11.00 p.m. Overwhelming support from shareholders and creditors

of Bigben Interactive

voting within classes of affected parties

on the draft accelerated safeguard plan



Lesquin, 24 November 2026 – Bigben Interactive ( ISIN FR0000074072) ( the“Company”) announces:

that all classes of affected parties have voted in favour of the Company's draft accelerated safeguard plan;

that the draft accelerated safeguard plan will be submitted to the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole on 9 December 2026.

The Company's shareholders and creditors, voting within classes of affected parties, have broadly supported the proposed draft accelerated safeguard plan (the 'Draft Plan' ), and all seven classes of affected parties voted in favour of the Draft Plan by the required majority (at least two-thirds of the votes cast).

Voting results for the classes of affected parties

SELARL FHBX, represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, and SELARL BMA ADMINISTRATEURS JUDICIAIRES, represented by Maître Laurent Miquel, in their capacity as the Company's court-appointed administrators (administrateurs judiciaires), have provided the Company with the results of the vote on the Draft Plan by all classes of affected parties. These results are set out in Appendix 1 to this press release and are as follows:



Class No. 1 – Refurbishment Loan Lender (Prêteur Travaux): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 2 – Bondholders (Porteurs d'Obligations): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 3 – Syndicated Credit Facility Lenders (Prêteurs Crédit Syndiqué): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 4 – Credit Institutions Holding Affected Guarantee Claims (Établissements de crédit titulaires des Créances de Garanties Affectées): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 5 – Banks Holding Personal Guarantees in Respect of Debts of BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Subsidiaries (excluding NACON and HSBC) (Banques titulaires de garanties personnelles au titre de dettes de filiales BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (hors NACON et HSBC)): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;

Class No. 6 – HSBC Hong Kong Guarantee Claim (Créance de Garantie HSBC Hongkong): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;

Class No. 7 – Equity Holders (Détenteurs de capital): 98.61% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan.



Next steps

Pursuant to Article L. 626-31 of the French Commercial Code, the Company will apply to the Commercial Court (Tribunal de commerce) of Lille Métropole (the ' Court' ) for adoption of the Draft Plan.

The hearing before the Court is scheduled for 9 December 2026 and a decision on the Draft Plan is expected by the end of December 2026.

If the Court determines that the statutory requirements have been met and adopts the Draft Plan, its provisions will be binding on the Company and all affected parties, including those that did not vote in favour of the Draft Plan.

This will enable the Company to implement its financial restructuring as planned, in its corporate interest.

The transactions envisaged under the Draft Plan are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

The principal terms of the capital transactions to be implemented under the Draft Plan are described in Appendix 9 to the Draft Plan and in the document entitled 'Terms of the Capital Transactions', both available in the“Financial Restructuring” section of the Company's website ( ).

These capital transactions will be the subject of prospectuses submitted for approval to the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The Company will continue to keep the market informed in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring.



ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



IFRS REVENUE 2025–2026

€284.5 million

INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network spanning more than 100 countries



Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, and audio-video products.

Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for deferred settlement service (SRD long)

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP

PRESS CONTACT: Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet... – +33 1 80 81 50 00

Disclaimer This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Nor does it constitute, and shall not be treated as, investment advice. It does not have regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Appendix 1: Results of the vote by classes of affected parties on the Draft Plan Class No. 1 – Refurbishment Loan Lender (Prêteur Travaux) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €3,167,038.91 €3,167,038.91 100.00% €3,167,038.91 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 2 – Bondholders (Porteurs d'Obligations) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €59,762,398.00 €56,222,465.02 94.08% €56,222,465.02 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 3 – Syndicated Credit Facility Lenders (Prêteurs Crédit Syndiqué) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €949,682.34 €949,682.34 100.00% €949,682.34 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 4 – Credit Institutions Holding Affected Guarantee Claims (Établissements de crédit titulaires des Créances de Garanties Affectées) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €19,688,174.09 €19,688,174.09 100.00% €19,688,174.09 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 5 – Banks Holding Personal Guarantees in Respect of Debts of BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Subsidiaries (excluding NACON and HSBC) (Banques titulaires de garanties personnelles au titre de dettes de filiales BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (hors NACON et HSBC)) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €1,118,459.84 €1,118,459.84 100.00% €1,118,459.84 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 6 – HSBC Hong Kong Guarantee Claim (Créance de Garantie HSBC Hongkong) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €9,015,148.80 €9,015,148.80 100.00% €9,015,148.80 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 7 – Equity Holders (Détenteurs de capital) Results of votes cast In favour Against 9,686,505 98.61% 136,825 1.39%

Attachment BBI - CP 24.11.2026 (EN)

