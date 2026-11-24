MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patients at the Juanita dental practice can now receive gum disease treatment, gum grafting, bone grafting and dental implants from a periodontist on their existing dental team.

Kirkland, WA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Family Dentistry, an independently owned dental practice in the Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland, Washington, added periodontist Dr. Sean Hwang, DDS, MS, to its team in October 2026. Dr. Hwang is a board-certified periodontist who also places dental implants. His addition gives patients in Kirkland access to specialist care for the gums and supporting bone alongside the practice's general and restorative dental services.







Dr. Sean Hwang, DDS, MS, board-certified periodontist and implant specialist at Kirkland Family Dentistry

A periodontist is a dentist with additional specialty training in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gum disease and in the placement of dental implants. Periodontal care focuses on the gums and the bone that support the teeth. Gum disease often develops without pain, and early signs can include gums that bleed when brushing, swollen or receding gums, and persistent bad breath.

Periodontal and implant care now available at Kirkland Family Dentistry includes:



Gum disease (periodontal) treatment

Periodontal surgery

Gum grafting

Bone grafting Dental implants

Having a periodontist within the practice means patients can receive specialist gum care at the same office where they already go for exams, cleanings, and other dental needs. Related concerns, such as gum and bone health before a dental implant, can be addressed within one dental team.

"Gum disease is a leading cause of tooth loss in adults, and it often causes no symptoms until it is advanced," said Dr. Hwang. "Working within Kirkland Family Dentistry means patients can have their gums evaluated and treated by a periodontist in an office they already know, without starting over somewhere new."

"Adding a periodontist to our team means patients who need gum treatment or dental implants can stay with the dental team they already trust," said Dr. Jonathan Choi, DDS, of Kirkland Family Dentistry. "Dr. Hwang's training and the care he puts into planning each patient's treatment make him a strong fit for the families we see in Juanita and across Kirkland."

Dr. Hwang earned his dental degree at National Taiwan University and completed a General Practice Residency before specialty training in Periodontology and Implant Dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. A second-generation dentist, he is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology and the Academy of Osseointegration.

The addition of a periodontist builds on the practice's existing services, which include routine exams and cleanings, crowns, bridges, and other restorative treatments. The practice serves patients from Juanita, Finn Hill, Forbes Creek, and greater Kirkland.

Patients can read more about Dr. Hwang or call Kirkland Family Dentistry at (425) 822-0435 to schedule a periodontal evaluation.

About Kirkland Family Dentistry

Kirkland Family Dentistry is an independently owned dental practice that has served Juanita and greater Kirkland since 1989. The practice provides general, cosmetic, restorative and periodontal dental care at 13531 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Kirkland, WA 98034. Learn more at kirklandteeth.com.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Jonathan Choi, DDS

kirklandentistry [at] gmail.com

(425) 822-0435



13531 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Kirkland, WA 98034