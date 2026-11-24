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NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving Intel Corporation (INTC).

Key Facts About the Intel Securities Class Action:



Company: Intel Corporation

Ticker: NASDAQ:INTC

Class period: July 23, 2026 to October 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: January 12, 2027

Court: United States District Court Northern District of California

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired Intel securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the Intel investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648

What the lawsuit alleges:



The Intel class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made statements that were materially false and/or misleading when made because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Intel's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them as follows: (i) that the slowdown in personal computer (“PC”) end market sales was having a materially greater negative impact to Intel's third quarter 2026 Client Computing and Physical AI Group (“CCPG”) results than defendants had disclosed to investors, negatively impacting CCPG margins and causing CCPG segment revenue to shrink by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, and that such negative impacts were expected to worsen for the foreseeable future; (ii) that Intel's original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they were unable to sell to end consumers because of the rise in PC component prices, lowering demand for Intel's PC-related products and materially impairing Intel's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by imposing higher prices; (iii) that any positive impacts to Intel's business and financial results resulting from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by the negative effects on Intel's business and financial results resulting from the PC market slowdown and the excess inventory buildup described in the above; (iv) that Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints such that Intel could not meaningfully ramp up production to meet data center CPU demand even if Intel chose to divert production resources as a result of a slowdown in PC-related sales; and (v) that, as a result of the above, defendants' statements regarding Intel's business, operations, financial results, and ability to capitalize on the boom for AI-related infrastructure spending were materially false and misleading when made, and such statements did not accurately reflect Intel's then-present business and prospects.

On October 29, 2026, Intel announced earnings for its third fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2026, revealing a dramatic slowdown in its CCPG segment driving by depressed demand for PC sales. Rather than rising during the quarter, as portrayed by defendants, Intel's quarterly CCPG revenue came in at $8.1 billion, down 9%, or about $800 million, sequentially. Intel's Form 10-Q for the quarter later explained that Intel's“[c]lient revenue (collectively notebook and desktop) was $6.9 billion in Q3 2026, down $424 million from Q3 2025, driven by a 14% decrease in volume due to lower demand and a competitive market environment.” Intel further revealed that it was on track for just $15 billion to $16 billion in total revenue during the fourth quarter, which represented a $1 billion sequential revenue slowdown at the midpoint during Intel's seasonally best quarter and which fell approximately $1.5 billion below consensus analyst estimates. On this news, the price of Intel common stock fell nearly 30%.

Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intel shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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