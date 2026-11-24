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NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB).

Key Facts About the Coastal Securities Class Action:



Company: Coastal Financial Corporation

Ticker: NASDAQ:CCB

Class period: October 28, 2024 to July 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 1, 2026

Court: United States District Court for the Western District of Washington

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired Coastal securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the Coastal investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648



What the lawsuit alleges:

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk management and credit reporting practices, and the credit protections afforded by Coastal's CCBX partner indemnification agreements. While making these statements, Coastal failed to disclose that the credit quality of the substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio, comprising approximately $500 million in loans and nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated, exposing Coastal to significant losses.



Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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