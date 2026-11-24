Share of 1,060 U.S. women who named each factor among their top three priorities when choosing their most recent vehicle. Respondents could pick up to three, so totals exceed 100%. Source: GoGoGirlGo 2026 Women & Car-Buying Survey.

GoGoGirlGo's 2026 survey of 1,060 recent buyers also finds 68% got explanations they hadn't asked for, and nearly one in five used AI tools to shop.

- Sara Glassman, founder, GoGoGirlGoCELEBRATION, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sixty-eight percent of women who recently bought or leased a vehicle say someone explained basic information they hadn't asked to have explained, according to GoGoGirlGo's 2026 Women & Car-Buying Survey of 1,060 U.S. buyers. Fifty-eight percent say someone made assumptions about how much they knew about cars.All told, 73% reported at least one of those experiences, and half reported one more than once. GoGoGirlGo did not survey men, so the results can't show whether women hear these explanations more often than men do.Pressure showed up just as often. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they felt pressure to decide or to buy add-ons they didn't want. Those buyers were less satisfied with the buying process: 75% said they were very satisfied or satisfied, compared with 90% of buyers who reported no pressure. The survey shows a link between the two, not proof that one caused the other."Nearly three out of four of these women did their homework on dealer and automaker websites before they bought," said Sara Glassman, founder of GoGoGirlGo. "Then someone explained the basics to them anyway. What they asked for was simpler: the whole price, up front, and room to decide."Key findings:What buyers want changed. Asked to pick up to three improvements, 62% chose clearer all-in pricing, 46% fixed or no-haggle pricing and 43% less sales pressure. Even among the 84% who agreed their seller "made pricing/process clear," 64% still picked clearer all-in pricing.Add-ons. 57% felt pressure to buy unwanted add-ons at least once; 38% felt it more than once.AI enters the showroom. Nearly one in five (19%) used AI tools or chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or Copilot to research or prepare. Dealer and automaker websites (74%), online reviews and forums (54%) and third-party car-shopping sites (43%) still led, and 30% asked friends, family or coworkers.Reliability rules. For the second year in a row, reliability topped the list: 78% named reliability or longevity among their top three factors, ahead of brand (49%), style or design (44%) and price or monthly payment (38%). Safety ratings came in seventh, at 16%.Gas loyalty, EV hesitation. Among 710 women whose most recent vehicle ran on gas, 62% would most likely consider gas again, 28% a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle, and 9% weren't sure. Asked what would make them hesitate on a fully electric vehicle, all respondents cited purchase price (63%), driving range (53%) and public chargers (46%) most often.The West leans electric. 55% of women surveyed in the West picked a hybrid or fully electric vehicle as their most likely next choice, compared with about 4 in 10 in the Midwest, South and Northeast. Midwest respondents were the least likely to pick fully electric: 8%, versus 26% in the West.MethodologyGoGoGirlGo surveyed 1,060 U.S. women ages 20 to 65 who personally bought or leased a vehicle for themselves or their household in the past three years. They answered online through SurveyMonkey Audience on Oct. 10-11, 2026. SurveyMonkey Audience is an opt-in panel and GoGoGirlGo did not weight the results, so they describe these respondents rather than all U.S. women, and no margin of error applies. GoGoGirlGo funded the survey with no outside sponsor.Full results and charts: gogogirlgo/survey-2026About GoGoGirlGoGoGoGirlGo helps women buy cars with less stress and more leverage. The site pairs reporting with practical, plain-English guidance and publishes an annual Women & Car-Buying Survey. Founder Sara Glassman is a journalist of 20-plus years, a former magazine editor, executive producer of the podcast At the Brink and the granddaughter of a car salesman.

Sara Glassman

GoGoGirlGo

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The Receipt: What 1,060 Women Car Buyers Told Us | GoGoGirlGo 2026 Car-Buying Survey

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2026 Women & Car-Buying Survey: 68% Got Explanations They Didn't Ask For News Provided By GoGoGirlGo November 24, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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