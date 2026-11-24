A pickup truck hauling a boat on a Florida road. Acel Marine offers free delivery within 500 miles from its Fort Pierce, Florida, office.

Map of the 500-mile radius around Acel Marine's Fort Pierce, Florida, office, with approximate straight-line distances to Florida cities and Savannah, Georgia.

An inspector checks a boat on a trailer. Acel Marine says items receive a 63-point inspection before they are listed.

Buyers of cars, boats, RVs, trailers and equipment get the first 500 miles of delivery free, with a 63-point inspection and a 7-day money back guarantee.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acel Marine, an online consignment company that sells used cars, boats, RVs, trailers and heavy equipment, announced free delivery within 500 miles from its Florida office at 5390 S. US Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The policy covers items purchased through the company. The first 500 miles of transport carry no charge to the buyer. The company operates under the name BlueHarbor Acel Marine and also has an office in Vernon, California.

How the 500-mile delivery works

The free portion covers the first 500 miles between the item and the buyer. Beyond that, the company publishes per-mile rates. Distances of 501 to 1,000 miles are priced from $0.75 to $1.20 per mile, and lower ranges apply on longer trips. In the company's own example, a 750-mile delivery at $0.75 per mile costs the buyer $187.50 for the 250 miles past the free portion.

Final rates depend on the size and weight of the item, the type of transport, the pickup and delivery locations, the delivery timeline and the season. Buyers can request a shipping quote to confirm the distance and cost for a specific item.

Measured in a straight line from Fort Pierce, Orlando is about 100 miles away, Miami about 110, Tampa about 140, Jacksonville about 220, Tallahassee about 320 and Savannah, Georgia, about 330. Road distance depends on the route.

The policy is intended for buyers in Florida and neighboring states who shop online for boats, RVs, trailers and vehicles but live far from where an item is stored. Boat buyers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, RV buyers across the Southeast, and buyers of trailers and equipment in areas without a nearby dealer can have an item brought to their location instead of arranging transport themselves. Boats up to 40 feet are eligible for company transport.

Acel Marine stores items at a network of regional facilities in the United States and Canada, so the starting point of a delivery depends on where each item is held. The company does not offer walk-in pickup at storage sites. In-person viewings can be arranged by appointment before purchase.

Transport services cover cars, motorcycles, boats up to 40 feet (sailboats are excluded), RVs, travel and cargo trailers, and heavy equipment such as tractors and forklifts. The company owns single and dual-car enclosed transporters, and buyers receive status updates during shipping. Delivery is available in the continental United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

"Free delivery on the first 500 miles takes one cost out of the buying decision for people in Florida and nearby states," said James Acel, founder, president and CEO of Acel Marine. "We are glad to offer it from Fort Pierce, and buyers can ask for a quote on a specific item to see the distance before they commit."

63-point inspection before listing

Each item goes through a 63-point inspection by certified professionals before it is listed. The checklist evaluates mechanical integrity, safety, title status and overall quality. Items must pass mechanical, safety and regulatory checks, and items with serious damage or compliance problems are rejected. Acel Marine does not list items with salvage titles or unresolved liens, and history reports and title verification are required before listing. The company provides the inspection at no extra charge for automobiles, RVs, motorcycles and watercraft.

7-day money back guarantee

At delivery, a certified technician walks the buyer through the item. The buyer can test it, ask questions and bring a mechanic where applicable. The 7-Day Money Back Guarantee starts once that delivery inspection is signed and confirmed.

A buyer who is not satisfied within the 7 days can contact the company, which schedules a pickup and issues a refund after the return inspection. For items with odometers, the guarantee applies within 7 days or 300 miles of use, whichever comes first. Items must be returned in their original condition. When the return is started within the window, the company arranges pickup and covers return shipping. Buyers can also exchange an item for another of equal value.

"The inspection before listing and the walk-through at delivery are there so buyers know the condition of what they are getting," Acel said. "The 7-day period begins after the delivery inspection is signed, which gives buyers time to use the item under normal conditions."

Costs and offices

According to the company, buying through Acel Marine carries no service fee. Buyers pay standard title, tax and registration fees passed through to the relevant authorities. Sellers pay a $199 listing fee that covers inspection, cleaning, photography and marketing, and a success fee applies only if the item sells.

The company's Florida and California offices are at 5390 S. US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, Florida, and 4615 Hampton St., Vernon, California. Both list hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Acel Marine

Acel Marine, which operates as BlueHarbor Acel Marine, is an online consignment company for used cars, boats, RVs, trailers and heavy equipment. The company handles inspection, photography, listing, payment and shipping for sellers and buyers. It says it has sold more than 10,000 items since launching in San Francisco, and its offices include Fort Pierce, Florida, and Vernon, California. More information is available at .

James Acel

Acel Marine

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