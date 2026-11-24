Gratuate 1973 Glenormiston College

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“The Chemicals Have Changed, the Soil Has Changed: An Agricultural Veteran Warns World's Food Supply Is at Risk.”

- wayne sedawieGOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Gold Coast entrepreneur Wayne Sedawie says fertiliser dependence, extreme weather, chemical exposure and changing agricultural practices deserve greater scrutiny as international food supply chains face mounting pressure.Australian businessman Wayne Sedawie is warning that several developing pressures on global agriculture could combine to create significant challenges for future food production, raising concerns about fertiliser availability, extreme weather, agricultural chemicals and the changing nature of the modern food supply.Sedawie, who graduated from Glenormiston Agricultural College in Victoria in 1973, says his concerns are informed by agricultural education, growing up with farming experience and more than five decades observing changes in business, agriculture and international trade.He believes the world has become dangerously dependent on a complex food production system that relies on international fertiliser supplies, energy, transport networks and increasingly sophisticated agricultural inputs."People are looking at fertiliser shortages, weather events, chemical exposure and food quality as separate subjects. I believe that is a mistake."What concerns me is what happens when several of these pressures occur together."We have developed a global food system that depends on everything working properly. But international supply chains are vulnerable, farmers operate on strict seasonal planting schedules and weather does not wait for supply chains to recover."I am passionate about agriculture and food production. Having studied agriculture in 1973, I have watched enormous changes over more than 50 years. I believe we need to start asking some difficult questions."FERTILISER DEPENDENCE EXPOSES A MAJOR VULNERABILITYAustralia's dependence on imported fertiliser is a particular concern.The Australian Government's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry states that Australia is entirely reliant on imports for urea fertiliser, with 62 per cent of fertiliser imports coming from the Middle East. Much of the remaining supply also relies on Middle Eastern gas as a feedstock.The department has established a Fertiliser Supply Working Group to monitor supply restrictions, assess risks and advise government.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in its November 2026 Food Outlook, reported that global nitrogen fertiliser production, including ammonia and urea, is expected to decline during 2026, largely because of disruptions to energy supplies, production and trade associated with the Strait of Hormuz.The FAO also reported that fertiliser affordability relative to crop prices deteriorated across four major agricultural markets during 2026.Sedawie believes the timing of fertiliser disruptions is particularly important."Farmers cannot simply postpone planting until fertiliser becomes cheaper or more readily available."Fertiliser has to be available when the crop needs it. Miss that window and you can affect the entire growing season."The consequences of supply disruptions can appear months later in subsequent harvests. Consumers may not understand what happened until production costs, availability and food prices begin reflecting those decisions."EL NIÑO ADDS ANOTHER LAYER OF UNCERTAINTYThe World Meteorological Organization reported in September 2026 that El Niño was firmly established and expected to strengthen, with significant potential to alter rainfall and temperature patterns and increase the risk of drought, flooding and extreme heat.The FAO's November 2026 Food Outlook also identified adverse El Niño-related weather conditions as a factor affecting its global rice production forecast.Sedawie says the combination of agricultural input costs and difficult weather conditions deserves attention."Farmers already face substantial financial risks. They have to pay for land, machinery, fuel, fertiliser, labour and transport before they know what their harvest will deliver."If fertiliser becomes more expensive or difficult to obtain and the weather then works against them, the financial pressure can become enormous."We should not assume that every growing season will deliver the production levels we have become accustomed to."DDT: A LESSON FROM AGRICULTURE'S PASTSedawie's concerns about agricultural chemicals are also informed by personal experience.As a teenager growing up around farming, he remembers using DDT as an ordinary insecticide.Australia banned DDT in 1987, and it is now recognised as a persistent organic pollutant under the Stockholm Convention."I used DDT as a teenager on the farm. At the time, it was treated like an ordinary insect spray."People were not thinking about the long-term environmental persistence and accumulation through the food chain in the way we understand those issues today."I am not suggesting every modern agricultural chemical will become another DDT. But history should remind us that scientific understanding changes."We should never become so confident in today's practices that we stop asking questions about their long-term consequences."ARE WE LOOKING AT THE COMBINED EFFECTS OF CHEMICAL EXPOSURE?Sedawie believes the assessment of exposure to combinations of agricultural chemicals deserves continuing attention.The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recognises cumulative risk assessment as an important part of food safety science. Its work examines how exposure to multiple chemicals, including pesticide residues, can have combined effects.Sedawie says consumers deserve clear information about how these assessments are conducted."When someone is exposed to different substances through food and the environment over many years, I believe we need to understand the bigger picture."I am not claiming that every combination is dangerous. I am asking whether we know enough about the realistic combinations of substances people encounter over a lifetime."Looking at one chemical at a time is not necessarily the complete picture."WHEAT, OATS AND RICE: WHAT HAS CHANGED IN 50 YEARS?Sedawie also questions whether sufficient attention is being paid to changes in the nutritional quality of food alongside improvements in agricultural production.Wheat, oats and rice remain essential staple foods, but the varieties grown, farming systems, harvesting, storage and processing methods have evolved considerably since the 1970s.Modern agriculture has achieved substantial improvements in productivity and crop yields. However, Sedawie believes production volumes should not be the only measure of success."When I studied agriculture in 1973, farming was a very different industry."Wheat, oats and rice are not the same as 50 years ago in terms of the varieties being grown, how they are produced and how much processing takes place."We have concentrated enormously on producing more food. But are we paying enough attention to nutritional quality and the long-term health of our agricultural soils?"More production does not automatically mean better food."I believe consumers deserve more information about what has changed and what those changes mean."A FOOD SYSTEM THAT DESERVES GREATER SCRUTINYSedawie acknowledges that current international forecasts do not indicate that the world is already facing a universal shortage of food.However, he argues that the combination of fertiliser dependence, international trade disruptions, weather risks and questions about agricultural practices warrants greater attention.He believes food security must involve more than having sufficient food available in supermarkets today.It must also involve the ability to continue producing food when international supply chains are disrupted and farmers face increasingly difficult production decisions."Food is fundamental. Every family, every business and every country depends on it."We should not wait for empty shelves before examining the weaknesses in our food production system."I have spent more than 50 years in business. I have seen economic cycles, supply disruptions and enormous changes in the way the world operates."My concern is that we are taking too much for granted when it comes to something as essential as food."I want people to start asking questions. How secure are our fertiliser supplies? Are we adequately prepared for difficult growing seasons? Are we properly assessing combined chemical exposure? And are we paying enough attention to the quality of the food we produce?"These are not questions we should leave until tomorrow."ABOUT WAYNE SEDAWIEWayne Sedawie is an Australian entrepreneur and businessman based on the Gold Coast, Queensland. He graduated from Glenormiston Agricultural College in Victoria in 1973 and has more than 50 years of business experience. He has built international online marketplaces specialising in opals, gemstones, minerals and collectables.REFERENCES AND SUPPORTING SOURCESFood and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Food Outlook, 19 November 2026:Australian Government, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Fertiliser Supply Working Group:World Meteorological Organization, El Niño set to become very strong, 3 September 2026:FAO, Strong El Niño heightens risks to staple crop production and food security, 17 November 2026:European Food Safety Authority, Chemical Mixtures, updated 18 September 2026:Australian Government, 2024 National Implementation Plan for the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants:

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GLOBAL FOOD PRODUCTION FACES A CONVERGENCE OF RISKS, WARNS AUSTRALIAN BUSINESSMAN News Provided By Treasureauctions November 24, 2026, 22:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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