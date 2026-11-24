Dr. Jay Grossman

Conierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jay Grossman has spent his career looking for ways technology can make dental care more comfortable, clear, and patient-centered. From laser technology that can remove certain fillings without anesthesia to AI tools that assist with X-ray analysis and help patients see areas of concern, he continues to explore innovations that improve the patient experience.

Now, Dr. Grossman's concierge practice is offering Healink, an AI treatment coordinator that helps patients better understand recommended dental care after they leave the office. Through a private link on their phone, patients can review plain-language explanations, see cost and financing information, and ask questions about their treatment plan at their own pace.

Technology supports the practice's personal service; it does not replace it. Patients will still speak with a member of the team when they call. Dr. Grossman's practice takes pride in having ample staff to answer calls quickly and provide personal attention.“AI extends the conversation about treatment beyond the appointment, while our team remains here to answer the phone and care for our patients.”

Dr. Jay Grossman is a dentist, author, educator, and community advocate with more than 37 years of experience in military and private practice. A former U.S. Navy lieutenant, he brings a lifelong commitment to service to his patient-centered concierge dental practice, where he continually looks for thoughtful ways to improve the dental experience. He is a faculty member at NYU College of Dentistry and UCLA School of Dentistry and is the author of Essential Pillars.

Dr. Grossman also founded Homeless Not Toothless, which has provided more than $11 million in free dental care to over 154,000 veterans, foster children, and underserved individuals over more than 30 years. His work reflects a lasting commitment to helping people feel cared for, respected, and confident in their health. Learn more or donate.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Dr. Jay Grossman Brings AI Treatment Support to His Concierge Dental Practice News Provided By Boundless Media November 24, 2026, 22:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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