(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lesquin, 24 November 2026, 11.00 p.m. Broad support from shareholders and creditors of Nacon

voting within classes of affected parties

on the draft reorganisation plan



Lesquin, 24 November 2026 – Nacon ( ISIN FR0013482791) ( the 'Company') announces, in connection with its judicial reorganisation proceedings ( procédure de redressement judiciaire ):

that thirteen of the fourteen classes of affected parties have voted in favour of the Company's draft reorganisation plan, with no votes cast by Class No. 6;

that the draft reorganisation plan will be submitted to the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole on 9 December 2026.

The Company's shareholders and creditors, voting within classes of affected parties, have broadly supported the proposed draft reorganisation plan (the 'Draft Plan'). Thirteen of the fourteen classes of affected parties voted in favour of the Draft Plan by the required majority (at least two-thirds of the votes cast); the sole member of Class No. 6 did not cast a vote.

Voting results for the classes of affected parties

SELARL FHBX, represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, and SELARL BMA ADMINISTRATEURS JUDICIAIRES, represented by Maître Laurent Miquel, in their capacity as the Company's court-appointed administrators (administrateurs judiciaires), have provided the Company with the results of the vote on the Draft Plan by all classes of affected parties. These results are set out in Appendix 1 to this press release and are as follows:



Class No. 1 – Public Creditors (Créanciers publics): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 2 – Landlords (Bailleurs): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 3 – Claims Secured by Cash Pledges (Bpifrance) (Créances garanties par des gages-espèces (Bpifrance)): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 4 – Claims under the Equipment Finance Agreement (Bpifrance)

(Créances au titre du contrat de financement d'équipements (Bpifrance)): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 5 – Critical Suppliers (Fournisseurs critiques): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 6 – Customer Claims in Respect of Year-End Rebates (Créances de clients au titre de remises de fin d'année): no votes were cast, as its sole member did not participate in the vote;



Class No. 7 – Bank Claims Held by a Lending Institution Agreeing to Retain the Factoring Facility (CIC) (Créances bancaires d'un établissement assurant le maintien du factor (CIC)): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;

Class No. 8 – Other Unsecured Bank Claims (Autres créances bancaires chirographaires): 68.04% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 9 – Other Unsecured Claims (Autres créances chirographaires): 90.44% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 10 – Intragroup Claims Held by NACON's Subsidiaries (Créances intragroupe détenues par les filiales de NACON): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 11 – Intragroup Claims Held by BIGBEN INTERACTIVE and Its Subsidiaries (excluding NACON's subsidiaries) (Créances intragroupe détenues par BIGBEN INTERACTIVE et ses filiales (hors filiales de NACON)): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 12 – Contingent or Disputed Claims (Créances potentielles ou litigieuses): 87.50% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;



Class No. 13 – Claims Arising from an Authorised Settlement (Créances résultant d'une transaction autorisée): 100.00% of the votes cast were in favour of the Draft Plan;

Class No. 14 – Equity Holders (Détenteurs de capital): 99.72% of the voting rights cast were in favour of the Draft Plan.



Next steps

Pursuant to Articles L. 631-19 and L. 626-31 of the French Commercial Code, the Company will apply to the Commercial Court (Tribunal de commerce) of Lille Métropole (the 'Court') for adoption of the Draft Plan.

The hearing before the Court is scheduled for 9 December 2026 and a decision on the Draft Plan is expected by the end of December 2026.

If the Court determines that the statutory requirements have been met and adopts the Draft Plan, its provisions will be binding on the Company and all affected parties, including those that did not vote in favour of the Draft Plan.

This will enable the Company to implement its financial restructuring in accordance with the Draft Plan.

The transactions envisaged under the Draft Plan are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

The principal terms of the capital transactions to be implemented under the Draft Plan are described in Appendix 13 to the Draft Plan and in the document entitled 'Terms of the Capital Transactions', both available in the“Financial Restructuring” section of the Company's website ( ).

These capital transactions will be the subject of prospectuses submitted for approval to the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The Company will continue to keep the market informed in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring.



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: €160.8 million

HEADCOUNT

Over 800 employees

INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries



NACON is a company within the BIGBEN group, established in 2019 to optimise the group's highly synergistic expertise in the video game market. By bringing together its 12 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON draws on 30 years of expertise in the service of gamers.

Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP

CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet... - +33 1 80 81 50 00

Disclaimer This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Nor does it constitute, and shall not be treated as, investment advice. It does not have regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Appendix 1: Results of the vote by classes of affected parties on the Draft Plan Class No. 1 – Public Creditors (Créanciers publics) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €755,386.07 €614,311.37 81.32% €614,311.37 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 2 – Landlords (Bailleurs) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against 70,779.27 70,779.27 100.00% 70,779.27 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 3 – Claims Secured by Cash Pledges (Bpifrance) (Créances garanties par des gages-espèces (Bpifrance)) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €28,703,410.59 28,703,410.59 100.00% €28,703,410.59 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 4 – Claims under the Equipment Finance Agreement (Bpifrance) (Créances au titre du contrat de financement d'équipements (Bpifrance)) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €1,191,343.22 €1,191,343.22 100.00% €1,191,343.22 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 5 – Critical Suppliers (Fournisseurs critiques) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €9,722,924.68 €9,722,924.68 100.00% €9,722,924.68 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 6 – Customer Claims in Respect of Year-End Rebates (Créances de clients au titre de remises de fin d'année) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €37,742.02 €0.00 0.00% €0.00 0.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 7 – Bank Claims Held by a Lending Institution Agreeing to Retain the Factoring Facility (CIC) (Créances bancaires d'un établissement assurant le maintien du factor (CIC)) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €14,151,893.13 €14,151,893.13 100.00% €14,151,893.13 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 8 – Other Unsecured Bank Claims (Autres créances bancaires chirographaires) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €60,517,403.64 €60,517,403.64 100.00% €41,176,041.44 68.04% €19,341,362.20 31.96% Class No. 9 – Other Unsecured Claims (Autres créances chirographaires) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €10,779,277.34 €6,038,558.86 56.02% €5,461,272.63 90.44% €577,286.23 9.56% Class No. 10 – Intragroup Claims Held by NACON's Subsidiaries (Créances intragroupe détenues par les filiales de NACON) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €20,849,463.86 €19,034,132.81 91.29% €19,034,132.81 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 11 – Intragroup Claims Held by BIGBEN INTERACTIVE and Its Subsidiaries (excluding NACON's subsidiaries) (Créances intragroupe détenues par BIGBEN INTERACTIVE et ses filiales (hors filiales de NACON)) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €19,831,561.04 €19,831,561.04 100.00% €19,831,561.04 100.00% 0.00 0.00% Class No. 12 – Contingent or Disputed Claims (Créances potentielles ou litigieuses) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €42.00 €8.00 19.05% €7.00 87.50% €1.00 12.50% Class No. 13 – Claims Arising from an Authorised Settlement (Créances résultant d'une transaction autorisée) Results of votes cast Voting rights Total votes cast In favour Against €740,000.00 €740,000.00 100.00% €740,000.00 100.00% €0.00 0.00% Class No. 14 – Equity Holders (Détenteurs de capital) Results of votes cast In favour Against 136,904,650 99.72% 385,572 0.28%

Attachment Nacon - CP 24.11.2026 (EN)

