TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“ Mayfair Gold” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: MFG, NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets Corp. (“ Canaccord Genuity”) and CIBC Capital Markets (“ CIBC”, and together with Canaccord Genuity, the“ Joint Bookrunners”) to act as joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters to be formed (together with the Joint Bookrunners, the“ Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to sell, on an overnight marketed basis, units (the“ Units”) of the Company (the“ Offering”). The size and pricing of the Offering will be determined in the context of the market and agreed in an underwriting agreement (the“ Underwriting Agreement”) to be entered into between the Company and the Underwriters. There can be no assurance as to the completion of the Offering. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price to be determined in the context of the market at any time up to 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company will grant the Underwriters an option (the“ Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days after and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering for market stabilization purposes and to cover any over-allotments. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 1, 2026 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of Units sold to certain purchasers on a president's list, in which case the cash commission shall be equal to 1.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of such Units. The commission shall be payable on the closing date or the applicable over-allotment closing date, as applicable, to the Underwriters.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund expenditures related to advancing the Company's Fenn-Gib Gold Project to a final investment decision, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically set out in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the“ Prospectus Supplement”) in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, pursuant to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 28, 2026 (the“ Base Shelf Prospectus”), and will be offered in the United States pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the“ U.S. Prospectus Supplement”) filed as part of an effective registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-295084) (the“ Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to the Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System adopted by the United States and Canada. Before investing, prospective purchasers in Canada should read the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein, and prospective purchasers in the United States should read the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus, the Registration Statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about the Company and the Offering.

Copies of the applicable offering documents can be obtained free of charge under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at Delivery of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the“access equals delivery” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may be obtained, without charge, from (i) Canaccord Genuity by phone at 416-869-3052 or by email at... by providing Canaccord Genuity with an email address or address, as applicable or (ii) CIBC by phone at 416-956-6378 or by email at... by providing CIBC with an email address or address, as applicable.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian development-stage gold company focused on advancing the wholly-owned Fenn-Gib Project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Company is advancing permitting activities, detailed engineering, and stakeholder engagement with the goal of starting construction in 2028 with initial production in 2030. The Company also remains focused on exploration around the broader land package with the goal of enhancing mineral resource scale and growth opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking information”). The use of the words“will” and“expected” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the size of the Offering, the grant of the Over-Allotment Option, the offering price of the Units and the exercise price of the Warrants, the issuance of the Units, the entering into of the Underwriting Agreement, the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering, and all disclosure related to the PFS, including expected commencement of construction and production. Although Mayfair Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events. This information also involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the satisfaction of the conditions to the Offering acceptable to the Company and the Underwriters; the Company receiving all requisite approvals in connection with the Offering, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and NYSE American, the ability of the Company to close the Offering on a timely basis or at all, and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified in the annual information form and Form 40-F of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at , respectively. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is as at the date of this news release, and Mayfair Gold does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of this forward-looking information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please visit or direct enquiries to:

Drew Anwyll, P.Eng.

CEO, Mayfair Gold Corp.

2770 Plymouth Dr – Suite 101

Oakville, ON L6H 6Y4 Canada

+1 (855) 350-5600

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