MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2026 Conference on High-Quality Development of Modern Service Industries

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Conference on High-Quality Development of Modern Service Industries opened in Chongqing on Nov. 18, drawing more than 500 representatives from government, business and academia from across China.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The conference focuses on expanding capacity and raising the quality of the service sector, and on taking service brands global.

Addressing the opening ceremony, an official from the Chongqing Municipal Development and Reform Commission said that the city's service sector generated 1.98 trillion yuan in value added in 2025, contributing 67.4 percent of local economic growth.

Value-added output grew 6.2 percent, the fastest pace in the country. In the first three quarters of 2026, value added reached 1.56 trillion yuan, with growth again among the highest nationwide.

An official from the Yuzhong District People's Government said the district now hosts a modern service industry worth 100 billion yuan and holds 1 trillion yuan in financial assets.

The district's per capita GDP stands at 310,000 yuan and its GDP density at 7.67 billion yuan per square kilometer, both the highest in western China. According to the official, Yuzhong has cultivated the largest and most comprehensive modern service industry system in the region.

Chongqing is building a modern service industry framework, including strengthening nine producer service sectors, upgrading six consumer service sectors, and boosting 11 famous industries such as software, design and global trade.

At the conference, the initiative to promote Chinese brands worldwide was launched, together with a brand communication campaign for Chongqing's representative service sectors. Drawing on global outreach and resource matchmaking, the two programs aim to help Chinese service brands expand overseas.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Wang Tel: 86-10-63074558