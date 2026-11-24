LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of Best Collection, last month's definitive compilation by Jack White's Third Man Records of studio, live, and demo recordings by the legendary '70s California band the Nerves, hitherto unreleased songs by the group's prime mover Jack Lee will be the subject of an extensive archival release project that will commence in early 2027.

Initial plans call for new singles and a full album of previously unheard songs by the late singer-songwriter-guitarist Lee, who succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 71 in May 2023.

Production duties for the forthcoming recordings will be handled by master producer-engineer-mixer Ed Stasium, whose long list of credits includes titles by the Ramones (five studio albums and the classic concert set It's Alive!), Talking Heads, Living Colour, Motörhead, Misfits, and the Replacements; he is being assisted on the meticulous restoration of Lee's unfinished studio and demo recordings by engineer Todd Burke.

"We call it 'audio archaeology,'” Stasium says.“The plethora of material that Jack Lee left behind is immense. It takes up gigabytes and gigabytes of hard drive. The guy was prolific. He used to throw down demos, throw down a lot of shows, rehearsals. He really got into the ProTools thing, so there are a lot of Pro Tools sessions. It's all great stuff. It's a shame it wasn't released during his lifetime.

Lee's daughter Cynthia Lee Cook is selecting the material that will be issued from hundreds of tracks in the vault. She says,“With this first release of my father's unissued work, I'm honoring my father's songwriting legacy, and I've chosen an incredible producer to finish the recordings this release, to paraphrase the Irish writer Frank O'Connor, I'm throwing my hat over the wall - it's important for me to see to it that his decades of unreleased music finally comes out into the light of day.

Inaugurating the Lee renaissance is the first official release of“Middle of the Night,” co-written by Lee and David Charles Anderson and originally issued on a promotional CD at the 2003 South By Southwest Music Conference. This intense, brooding emotional travelogue, which arrives in its raw form, became a covert fan favorite after it materialized on YouTube in 2011.

Born in Alaska in 1952, Jack Lee hitchhiked to California in his late teens. As vocalist and guitarist, he founded the Nerves in San Francisco in 1974 with Buffalo, New York, native Peter Case and New York City-born Paul Collins, who respectively served as the band's bassist and drummer. All three men wrote and sang, and all contributed to their self-titled, self-released four-song EP of 1976; Lee penned two of its numbers, one of which,“Hanging on the Telephone,”became the breakthrough radio hit for the New York band Blondie, who notched a top-10 platinum success with their sophomore album Parallel Lines.

Relocating from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, the Nerves continued to operate on the cusp of punk and pop; Lee penned several noteworthy unreleased songs for the band, including“Come Back and Stay,”“Paper Dolls,”“Day In and Day Out,”“Why Am I Lonely,” and“Stand Back and Take a Good Look.” After a grueling self-booked, self-financed national tour, the depleted group broke up upon their return to L.A. in 1978.

Upon the October arrival of Best Collection, Spin magazine said of the Nerves' slim yet vital catalog,“So why are we still thinking about them nearly half a century later? Because of there markable economy and durability of their music: taut pop songs with punk energy - nervy, if you will - '60s melodic instincts, ringing guitars, and scarcely a note out of place.”

Following their implosion, Case founded the Plimsouls and Collins fronted the Beat, both of which drew major-label contracts and found national success. But Lee - described as“the mover and shaker” by Case, and“my mentor...[and] an absolutely top-notch songwriter” by Collins - took an independent route. He issued the self-financed Jack Lee's Greatest Hits Vol.1on his own Maiden America imprint and a self-titled LP on the French indie Lolita Records. After“Hanging on the Telephone,” his biggest success came when British vocalist Paul Young turned Lee's“Come Back and Stay” into a massive international hit in 1983.

But, just as Best Collection drew the gifted triumvirate that was the Nerves out of rock 'n' roll's shadows, the imminent Jack Lee initiative promises to bring listeners an understanding of this uncommonly elusive musician's profound talent by unveiling his mature style through a wealth of revelatory, previously unheard recordings. Cynthia Lee Cook calls it“a correction of the record.”

She adds,“He kept writing and recording, and I think the quality of his writing, especially of the lyrics, got even stronger. A lot of the writing we're drawing on was done in his 40s and 50s, at the turn of the millennium. He would say, 'I looked around and I felt like there weren't enough people talking about what it's like as a middle-aged man, grappling with that.' I think that those things are almost more relevant now than ever. People are looking inside themselves....He's narrating, he's crafting a story, he's taking you into his world.”

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Dominique Silva

Jensen Communications

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STAND BACK AND TAKE A GOOD LOOK...AT THE MUSIC OF THE NERVES' JACK LEE News Provided By Jensen Communications November 24, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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