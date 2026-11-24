A bride and groom share a spontaneous moment during their outdoor wedding in Costa Rica. Photographed by Crissorama, a Costa Rica wedding photographer known for a documentary and editorial approach to capturing natural, unscripted moments.

Christopher Alga accepts 12 weddings a year, with full-day photography, 35mm film, a short motion portrait, and fine art prints for $5,000.

- Christopher Alga, Founder and Photographer, Crissorama

SAN JOSé, SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Costa Rica wedding photographer Crissorama is now accepting wedding bookings for 2027 and 2028. Founded by Christopher Alga, the studio accepts a maximum of 12 wedding commissions each year, offering documentary and editorial coverage for couples who want to experience their celebration rather than perform for the camera.

At the foundation of the studio's offering is The Wedding Day, a $5,000 collection combining full wedding-day coverage, digital and 35mm analog photography, more than 400 curated photographs, an approximately three-minute Motion Portrait and fine art prints. Travel anywhere in Costa Rica is included.

A Complete Wedding-Day Story

The Wedding Day is designed as a complete collection for intimate weddings, private-villa celebrations and single-day gatherings. Coverage follows the celebration from getting ready through its final moments, rather than dividing the experience into a fixed number of photography hours.

Christopher serves as the photographer and visual storyteller, preserving both the anticipated events and the moments couples may not see: a parent watching from across the room, friends gathering before the ceremony or an unexpected exchange during dinner.

Digital and 35mm photography offer complementary ways of remembering the day. The Motion Portrait adds movement, gestures and atmosphere in a short film that accompanies the photographs. It is distinct from the longer documentary films and complete ceremony recordings available through the studio's other collections.

Fine art prints bring part of that record off the screen, giving couples photographs they can hold, display and revisit.

The Wedding Day collection includes:

Full wedding-day coverage with Christopher Alga.

Digital and 35mm analog photography.

More than 400 curated photographs.

An approximately three-minute Motion Portrait.

A collection of fine art prints.

Timeline planning and natural guidance.

Preview photographs within 72 hours.

A private online gallery, full printing rights and lifetime gallery backup.

Travel anywhere in Costa Rica.

Documentary Observation, Direction When It Helps

Alga has photographed 204 weddings, 55 elopements and more than 50 surprise proposals during 18 years of professional wedding photography.

His approach combines documentary observation with an editorial understanding of light and composition. Most of the celebration is photographed as it unfolds. During portraits, he offers calm, simple direction so couples can feel comfortable without needing to know how to pose.

Planning begins before the wedding, with guidance around light, location and the flow of the celebration. The aim is to make room for meaningful photographs while protecting time with family and friends.

His documentary training includes the Magnum Photos and London College of Communication intensive programme in London and the VII Photo Masterclass in Arles, France. His wedding photography has received a Fearless Photographers award.

Beyond the Wedding Day

Couples seeking a broader record can choose The Wedding Story at $7,000 or The Wedding Archive from $10,000. Depending on the collection, these add coverage of additional gatherings, a second photographer/cinematographer, documentary filmmaking, Super 8, recorded voices, an heirloom album and a physical memory box.

Christopher remains the lead photographer and the couple's direct point of contact. The larger collections extend the story beyond the foundation provided by The Wedding Day.

Crissorama photographs weddings throughout Costa Rica, including Guanacaste, Papagayo, Tamarindo, Nosara, La Fortuna, Manuel Antonio and the Central Valley.

Couples planning a 2027 or 2028 wedding can explore complete wedding stories, review collection details and inquire about availability at .

About Crissorama

Crissorama is the destination wedding photography and filmmaking studio of Christopher Alga, based in Costa Rica and Barcelona. The studio combines documentary storytelling, editorial portraiture, digital and analog photography, and moving images to preserve weddings, elopements and intimate celebrations.

Christopher Alga

crissorama

+506 8517 7791

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Costa Rica Wedding Photographer Crissorama Opens 2027–2028 Bookings News Provided By crissorama November 24, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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