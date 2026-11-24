SAMCompliance, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers SAM registration and renewal, UEI and CAGE codes, reps and certs, exclusions, grants, small business and state vendor registration.

SAMCompliance covers SAM registration and renewal, UEI and CAGE codes, reps and certs, exclusions, grants and vendor registration in every state

- SAMCompliance spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced SAMCompliance, a free reference on SAM for the businesses, nonprofits and governments that register there, and for the prime contractors, grantees and accounts payable teams that check others in it. The site covers registration and renewal, UEI and CAGE codes, entity validation, reps and certs, exclusions, grants and subawards, small business programs and state vendor registration, with every rule tied to the FAR, 2 CFR, GSA, DLA, SBA or the IRS.

A SAM registration is the entry ticket for federal contracts and grants, and it lapses. Under FAR 52.204-7, an offeror must be registered when it submits an offer and at the time of award, and the registration must be renewed every 365 days. GSA's own timelines run 10 to 15 business days for outside validation checks after submission, and the IRS name and TIN check takes two to five business days, or five weeks after a new EIN or name. The rules are also moving. The Revolutionary FAR Overhaul rewrote the SAM rules in Part 4 and the exclusion rules in Part 9 as model deviations that agencies adopt one by one. Subaward reporting moved from FSRS into SAM in March 2025, SAM ended the opt-out from public search, and integrity records moved from CPARS into SAM on November 17, 2026.

What the site offers:

Registration, step by step. Login, entity validation, the IRS TIN check, CAGE, banking, points of contact, assertions and reps and certs, in the order SAM asks for them, with GSA's timelines, the entity checklist, foreign entities and NCAGE, and when a UEI alone is enough. The fee rule is stated once, from the source: GSA charges nothing to register, get a UEI or renew, and DLA charges nothing for a CAGE code.

UEI and CAGE codes, explained. What the 12-character Unique Entity ID and DLA's five-character CAGE code are, how to get and look up each one, NCAGE codes for foreign entities, and which number is which among the CAGE code, UEI, EIN and NAICS code.

Renewal and fixes. The 365-day renewal, what an expired registration means at offer, award and payment, status and proof of registration, which updates trigger new validation, IRS TIN mismatches, legal name and address changes, entity administrators and what the public can see in a record.

Reps and certs and the FAR overhaul. SAM's representations and certifications, the FAR clauses that rest on registration (52.204-7, 52.204-8, 52.204-13, 52.209-6 and 52.212-3), and what the overhaul moves out of SAM.

SAM exclusions, for both sides. Seventeen pages for the entity that is listed and the team that checks: how to search the list and read a record, the exclusion types, the effect under FAR 9.405 and 2 CFR 180, causes and length of suspension and debarment, a notice of proposed debarment, administrative agreements, and how an excluded entity responds and is reinstated.

Grants, small business and checking a vendor. SAM registration for grant applicants, the UEI a subrecipient needs under 2 CFR 25, FFATA subaward reporting in SAM, NAICS codes and size standards, SBA's 8(a), HUBZone, WOSB, VOSB and SDVOSB certifications, and what primes, grantees and AP teams check in SAM, from exclusions to responsibility records and debt subject to offset.

Vendor registration in every state. A table of 51 state vendor registration systems, all 50 states and DC, each linked to the state's own registration page, with the tax ID, W-9 or state form and fees each one asks for. Every state that names an identifier asks for the federal tax ID, not the UEI, and only four mention the UEI or SAM at all.

Free tools and templates. Four tools: a renewal date calculator with a calendar file, a registration timeline estimator, a UEI only or full registration finder and a UEI and CAGE code format checker. Four templates: a registration checklist, a renewal calendar, a subcontractor SAM check log and a first-week checklist for an entity excluded in SAM.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from the FAR and its overhaul texts, 2 CFR, the Federal Register, GSA's SAM and Federal Service Desk pages, DLA, SBA, the IRS or Treasury. GSA's timelines are shown as ranges, not promises, overhaul texts are labeled as deviations, and where GSA's own pages disagree, the site quotes both and says which governs.

Where to start:

SAM registration, step by step: sam-registration/

CAGE code lookup: cage-code-lookup/

SAM renewal date calculator: tools/sam-renewal-date-calculator/

SAM exclusions search: sam-exclusions/search/

State vendor registration: state-vendor-registration/

SAMCompliance is free and independent. It is not affiliated with GSA, DLA, SBA, the IRS or any other agency, and it is not a registration service.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes SAMCompliance as a free primary-source reference for compliance teams. Learn more at tincomply.

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