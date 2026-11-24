MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Deals. More Ways to Save. More Peace of Mind.ShopAppliances, a leading online retailer of home appliances, today announced its highly anticipated 2026 Black Friday Sale, delivering an even bigger and better shopping experience than last year. With expanded savings opportunities, exceptional deals across thousands of appliances, and a FREE one-year extended warranty on most appliances, this year's event delivers outstanding value that goes well beyond traditional Black Friday discounts.Building on the success of its 2025 Black Friday event, ShopAppliances is bringing together exclusive promotions, manufacturer rebates, and additional warranty protection to make upgrading your home more rewarding than ever.The Black Friday Sale is now live at collection/black-friday-sale.Buy More, Save More: Even More Opportunities to SaveThis year, ShopAppliances has significantly expanded its popular Buy More, Save More program to include more leading appliance brands, giving customers greater flexibility when shopping for individual appliances or complete kitchen packages.Shoppers can unlock additional instant savings on qualifying purchases and combine eligible promotions with manufacturer rebates to maximize their overall savings.FREE One-Year Extended Warranty: Savings Today, Protection TomorrowOne of the most exciting additions to this year's Black Friday event is a FREE one-year extended warranty on most appliances, providing customers with an additional year of protection beyond the standard manufacturer warranty.While traditional Black Friday promotions focus on upfront discounts, ShopAppliances is going a step further by offering lasting value and added peace of mind at no additional cost.Exceptional Deals Across Leading Appliance BrandsThe 2026 Black Friday Sale features incredible deals across a wide range of appliance categories, including:.Refrigerators and freezers.Ranges and professional-style cooking appliances.Dishwashers.Washers and dryers.Wall ovens and cooktops.Range hoods and ventilation.Complete kitchen appliance packages.Premium and luxury appliancesCustomers can shop leading manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, Bosch, GE Appliances, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Maytag, and many more.Whether replacing a single appliance, upgrading a laundry room, or designing a dream kitchen, shoppers can discover exceptional value across a wide selection of styles, features, and price points.More Than Just Black Friday SavingsShopAppliances continues to differentiate itself by delivering a premium online shopping experience, including:.Free nationwide delivery on most major appliances (exclusions apply)..Authorized dealer protection with applicable manufacturer warranties..Expert customer support for product selection and purchasing assistance..Buy Now, Pay Later financing options..Exclusive online-only bundles and promotions..Thousands of in-stock appliances available for fast delivery.A Word From the Company"Last year's Black Friday event set a high standard, and this year we wanted to go even further," said a spokesperson for ShopAppliances. "Our goal is to deliver more than just great prices. We want customers to enjoy greater value, more flexibility, and the confidence that comes with additional protection for their purchases.""By combining exceptional Black Friday deals, instant savings, manufacturer rebates, and free extended warranty coverage on most appliances, we're making this year's event one of our most rewarding shopping experiences yet."Shop Black Friday Deals NowThe ShopAppliances 2026 Black Friday Sale is live now at:collection/black-friday-saleDeals are available while supplies last, with many popular models expected to sell quickly. Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection, maximum savings opportunities, and preferred delivery windows.Promotional savings, extended warranty coverage, manufacturer rebates, and delivery offers are subject to product eligibility and applicable terms and conditions.About ShopAppliancesShopAppliances is a leading online retailer specializing in major home appliances from the industry's most trusted manufacturers. With an extensive product selection, competitive pricing, expert customer support, and convenient nationwide delivery, ShopAppliances is committed to helping homeowners, builders, and design professionals find the perfect appliances for every home and budget.________________________________________Media ContactShopAppliances – PR DepartmentEmail:...Website:Black Friday Sale: collection/black-friday-sale

Joey Fouerti

Shop Appliances

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ShopAppliances Announces Bigger and Better Black Friday 2026 Sale with Expanded Savings and Free Extended Warranties News Provided By Shop Appliances November 24, 2026, 22:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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