ResaleCertificates, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers resale and sales tax exemption certificates in every state and DC, from the seller's side and the buyer's.

ResaleCertificates covers resale and sales tax exemption certificates in every state and DC, from the seller's side and the buyer's, for free

- ResaleCertificates spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced ResaleCertificates, a free reference on resale certificates and sales tax exemption certificates in every state and the District of Columbia, for the sellers that accept them and the buyers that give them: wholesalers and distributors, accounts receivable and sales tax teams, resellers, multistate and online sellers, and their accountants. Each rule is quoted from the state's own statutes, regulations, forms and publications, the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement or the Multistate Tax Commission's uniform certificate.

A resale certificate lets a buyer purchase goods for resale without paying sales tax, and it is the seller's proof for not collecting the tax. The rules change at each state line. In 37 states the buyer fills out the state's own form; elsewhere the revenue agency issues the document, and in Mississippi the buyer's permit serves. The 24 Streamlined states relieve a seller that has a fully completed certificate at the sale or within 90 days after it, while Pennsylvania allows 60 days. Most certificates last until revoked, but Florida's expire every December 31. Texas refuses the SST form as a resale certificate, and New York refuses other states' certificates. Without a valid certificate, the seller can be left owing the tax on audit.

What the site offers:

Every state and DC, one page each. Fifty-one state pages, named the way sellers search for them (California Resale Certificate (CDTFA-230), Texas Sales Tax Exemption Certificate (Form 01-339), Washington Reseller Permit and the rest). Each opens with five facts quoted from the state, then covers the form and who issues it, the number the buyer shows, good faith and timing, expiration, the official lookup, records, misuse penalties, drop shipments and other exemption certificates.

The seller's side, in order. Guides walk through accepting a certificate: the right form, every field, timing and good faith (the SST 90 and 120 day windows and each state's own clock), verification on the state's lookup (which checks a number, not the certificate), expiration in all 51 rules, how long to keep certificates (three to six years where a state sets a period), misuse penalties and drop shipments.

Multistate forms and remote sellers. The MTC uniform certificate and the SST Certificate of Exemption (Form F0003) side by side, which states take each and on what conditions, out-of-state certificates in one 51-row table, and what South Dakota v. Wayfair changed for certificates. An economic nexus table gives every state's remote seller threshold: $100,000 a year in 41 states, higher in five.

Permits and exemptions beyond resale. The seller's permit in every state, with its name, agency, application link and fee (free in 15 states whose texts say so, $12 to $100 in 14), plus exemption certificates for government, nonprofit, manufacturing and farm buyers, 501(c)(3) status and sales tax, and federal purchases with SF 1094 and GSA SmartPay cards.

Free tools, templates and forms. Three tools: Which resale certificate can I accept, a finder that applies the ship-to state's quoted rule to the form the buyer gave; an expiration checker that works out the date a certificate lapses or needs renewal; and a lookup finder for each state's official verification lookup. Three templates: an acceptance checklist, a tracking log and a request letter for a missing or expired certificate. Nine of the most-searched state forms are explained line by line on the form itself, from California's CDTFA-230 and Texas Form 01-339 to New York's ST-120, Illinois CRT-61 and Michigan Form 3372.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from a state statute, regulation, form, instruction or publication, the Streamlined agreement and its rules, or the MTC's form and state notes.

Where to start:

Resale certificates by state: states/

Which resale certificate can I accept: tools/which-certificate-can-i-accept/

Resale certificate expiration by state: resale-certificate-expiration/

How to verify a resale certificate: verify-resale-certificate/

The MTC and SST multistate forms: multistate-resale-certificates/

ResaleCertificates is free and independent. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by any state revenue agency, the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board or the Multistate Tax Commission, and it is not a registration or filing service.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes ResaleCertificates. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches ResaleCertificates, a Free Resale Certificate Guide News Provided By TIN Comply November 24, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Manufacturing, Retail



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