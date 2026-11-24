New Class AA office development will bring premium workspaces, ground-floor retail and amenities to Palm Beach Gardens' PGA Boulevard corridor.

- Bobby Ebrahimzadeh, President of Gatsby FloridaWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Developer Gatsby Florida has officially broken ground on The Palm, a new trophy office development at 11200 RCA Center Drive in Palm Beach Gardens, built by Hedrick Brothers Construction.The 225,000-square-foot development is rising on a seven-acre site within the emerging PGA Station mixed-use district. The groundbreaking follows Gatsby Florida's closing of approximately $118.6 million in construction financing and marks the start of vertical construction on the newest office building developed in Palm Beach Gardens in 10 years and the only new construction office building north of West Palm Beach.“The Palm reflects our long-term approach to real estate: identifying exceptional locations, investing with conviction and creating properties designed to deliver lasting value,” said Bobby Ebrahimzadeh, President of Gatsby Florida.“Palm Beach Gardens has established itself as one of South Florida's most important business destinations, and this project will introduce a new standard of office, retail and amenity space for the PGA Boulevard corridor.”Gatsby Florida selected Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach-based construction management and general contracting firm serving Florida since 1979, to lead construction of The Palm.“The Palm represents an exciting next chapter for PGA Boulevard and a meaningful investment in the future of Palm Beach Gardens,” said Shligton Estime, Senior Project Manager at Hedrick Brothers Construction.“Gatsby Florida has established a clear vision for a sophisticated, highly amenitized workplace, and our team is proud to bring the experience, collaboration and technical expertise needed to deliver it.”The Palm is planned as an eight-story Class AA office building featuring expansive 25,000-square-foot floorplates, 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, hurricane-impact glazing, and full-building generator backup. Plans also call for approximately 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space.The development will offer a comprehensive amenity package including a rooftop terrace with a wet bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, media and conference center, a fine-dining restaurant with covered outdoor seating and an all-day dining cafe. An adjacent six-level parking garage will provide more than 800 spaces and electric vehicle charging stations.Located along the PGA Boulevard corridor with immediate access to Interstate 95, The Palm is positioned within one of Palm Beach County's most established corporate and commercial centers. The project comes as the county continues to attract financial services firms, corporate headquarters and other businesses seeking premier office space in South Florida.The Palm will serve as a centerpiece of the broader PGA Station district, which includes approximately 1,200 recently completed residential units. Construction completion is anticipated in 2028.About Gatsby FloridaGatsby Florida is a privately owned, vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management company focused on creating long-term value through exceptional real estate. Family-owned and operated for nearly five decades, the company remains hands-on throughout acquisition, development, leasing, management and long-term ownership. Its portfolio includes Class A office, retail and multifamily properties across South Florida. For more information, visit GatsbyFlorida.About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.

Kristen Noffsinger

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 954-464-7388

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Gatsby Florida and Hedrick Brothers Construction Break Ground on The Palm in Palm Beach Gardens News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing November 24, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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