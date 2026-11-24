Flexible leases help organizations deploy mission-ready Ford Transit vehicles while preserving capital.

- Jared McCauslin

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandoit Commercial today highlighted flexible leasing options designed to help organizations deploy purpose-built mobile units without forcing every program into a one-size-fits-all purchase model. Available structures include $0-down options, tailored lease terms and guaranteed buyback arrangements, subject to credit approval and final agreement terms.

The program is intended for organizations balancing urgent field needs with grant timelines, annual budget cycles and procurement requirements. Vandoit works with each customer to align the vehicle, upfit, term, mileage and capital structure with the way the unit will be used in the field.

“Organizations should not have to postpone a critical mobile program simply because the timing of a grant or budget does not match the timing of the need,” said Jared McCauslin, CEO and co-founder of Vandoit.“Our leasing approach is built around the mission first. We work backward from how the team needs to operate, then create a vehicle and payment structure that can support that work responsibly.”

Vandoit Commercial designs adaptable Ford Transit platforms for mobile healthcare, behavioral health and community outreach, incident command, disaster response, public safety and general fleet transport. Its modular approach can help organizations reconfigure interiors as programs evolve, while integrated power, communications, storage and equipment systems are planned around each customer's operating requirements.

Depending on the selected structure, leasing can include hands-on support, design adjustments, technical setup and branded partial vehicle wraps. Vandoit also offers standard and deposit-based lease paths, with one- and two-year terms described on its leasing page. Specific pricing, mileage allowances, deposits, included services and buyback terms vary by proposal.

About Vandoit

Vandoit is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of mission-specific Ford Transit vehicles for healthcare, public safety, government and community organizations. Headquartered in Chillicothe, Missouri, with production in Blue Springs, Missouri, Vandoit designs and builds adaptable mobile platforms for demanding real-world operations. The company is a Ford Pro partner, a registered NHTSA final-stage manufacturer and an RVIA-certified manufacturer. Learn more at vandoit.

Samantha Winters

Vandoit

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Commercial Expands Flexible Leasing Options for Purpose-Built Mobile Fleets News Provided By VanDoit November 24, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters



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