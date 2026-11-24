Love Lies and Fiction band's Bad Girl Cocktails Ablum-Book

Satin Wrapped Bad Girl Cocktails Album-Book by Love Lies and Fiction Band

Wrapped in black satin, Love Lies and Fiction's 'Bad Girl Cocktails' is an Ultimate Gift, and a 1st-of-its-kind cocktail book with a vinyl album inside.

- Eric Jackson, lead singer of Love Lies and Fiction

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The result is Bad Girl Cocktails, a lavish 12.5-inch hardcover cocktail coffee-table book with a gatefold vinyl album built into its back cover. Inside are the band's lyrics, which are like interviews exploring the memories and emotions behind the songs. There are 38 cocktail recipes, eleven created to taste like the lyrics that inspired them and every copy arrives swathed in black satin, as if it were dressed for seduction.

What does heartbreak taste like? Something bitter. Falling in love? Something sweet. Grief? A split gin-and-bourbon base.

An unsigned Florida rock band spent nearly $20,000 on liquor trying to answer a question nobody had thought to ask: Can someone literally taste a song?

"This is by far the most insane project I've ever conceived," said Eric Jackson, lead singer of Love Lies and Fiction. "I spent nearly $20,000 on liquor-collecting it not consuming it all-trying to make cocktails that taste like my songs. My wife called all that booze unnecessary. I told her we have very different definitions of 'unnecessary.'"

Jackson's ambition was to create something that could be heard, read, seen and tasted, all at once. Two of the album's songs, "Curse the Wind" and "Burned Photographs," were written after the deaths of Jackson's parents and became an essential part of how he processed his grief. Others explore falling in love, heartbreak, obsession, dysfunctional relationships and the peculiar human talent for making the same romantic mistakes repeatedly. In one particularly revealing lyric from "Reason to Cry," Jackson confronts his relationship with his father: "I am just a little boy too scared to make a stand. My father was a crashing wave, I was just the sand."

The book explores the stories behind the songs, including what Jackson describes as "a near psychiatric-level interrogation of the psyche the songs were born from: mine."

The book features oil paintings by Penelope Moore, an artist whose synesthesia allows her to experience flavor as color, texture and emotion. Her work adds another sensory dimension to a project already attempting to cross the boundaries between music, taste and visual art.

The 38 cocktail recipes include eleven inspired by the band's lyrics, three bonus cocktails and a collection of the world's 25 most popular cocktails, each with a distinctive Bad Girls twist. Recipes were reviewed by two restaurant industry veterans, including a former Darden Restaurants manager and the restaurant manager who developed the bar program for Nashville's new Conrad Hotel.

The album was recorded in Nashville and produced by two-time Grammy winner Skidd Mills (SkiddCoMusic), best known for Saving Abel's "Addicted," who also co-wrote several songs.

"I produced Bad Girl Cocktails and co-wrote several songs," said Mills. "The result is an album I'm proud to have my name on, meant to be experienced from start to finish."

Lee Turner (LeeJTurner and GainstageCommunity), touring keyboardist for Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish, has also praised Jackson's distinctive voice after working with him in a Nashville studio,“Eric Jackson's voice is something special.”

The band's music has also been featured in a major theatrical release and independent films.

And the black satin?

"We looked for the sexiest material we could find, something that screamed 'Bad Girl Cocktails,'" Jackson said. "Black satin was the obvious answer."

The result is a Christmas gift that needs no wrapping paper, though it might require a little explaining.

For holiday shoppers looking for something genuinely unexpected, Bad Girl Cocktails sells for $75, backed by a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee that even covers return shipping. Jackson will personally autograph copies on request.

The book and album are available at .

About Love Lies and Fiction:

Love Lies and Fiction is an unsigned independent rock band based in Gainesville, Florida. Since 2017, the band has been releasing music, several songs exceeded one million Spotify streams and they've amassed more than 70,000 Facebook followers. Their music has been featured in films, including the 2024 motion picture Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid. After a two-year hiatus following the deaths of Jackson's parents, the band returned in 2026 with new music. The band includes singer-songwriter Eric Jackson, guitarist Lucio Rubino (owner: ), who played on Paramore's debut album and toured with A Flock of Seagulls and Red, and former Saigon Kick drummer Ricky Sanders.

For journalists: Product photographs, sample book spreads, music previews and an itemized accounting of the liquor purchases are available through the band's press materials. Please contact Judi Durand for a link to the Electronic Press Room for downloadable files, songs, lyrics and quotes.

Judi Durand

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'Bad Girl Cocktails' from the Band Love Lies and Fiction is An Album To Hear & Taste News Provided By Bravo Story November 24, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Retail



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