Conduit and duct support system material solutions from Interstate Advanced Materials.

Interstate Advanced Materials has published a new guide highlighting material solutions for duct bank and conduit support applications.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials has released a new materials guide to help utility contractors, electrical contractors, and fabricators tackle a practical challenge: keeping underground conduits properly spaced and supported. The resource highlights plastics for maintaining conduit alignment, simplifying component fabrication, and resisting moisture in underground utility installations.Whether conduits are being encased in concrete or grouped inside a casing, proper spacing and alignment matter. Reprocessed HDPE and Supersede Marine Board are well-suited for spacer cards, bore spacers, and underground supports. Both materials resist moisture and are easily fabricated to fit specific conduit layouts. In concrete-encased duct banks, these spacers help limit shifting during concrete placement, while bore spacers hold grouped conduits in position within a casing.For spacers that face bumps, scrapes, and sliding contact, reprocessed HDPE pairs impact resistance with a low-friction surface at an economical price. Supersede Marine Board is made from recycled polypropylene with a waterproof, corrugated structure and strong fastener retention, making it ideal for assembled spacer components.In addition to keeping conduits spaced, mounting and support components also need the right materials. PVC Type 1 provides stiffness, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation for mounting brackets, utility vault spacers, and cable trough dividers. Easy to machine into custom components, PVC Type 1 also eliminates rust. PVC Type 1 supports keep conduits and cables organized in damp environments, making maintenance easier for crews as utility systems expand.Jobsite handling can be tough on clamps, brackets, and support housings, making stiffness and impact resistance essential. Extruded ABS provides the stiffness and impact resistance these components need while remaining easy to fabricate. Its thermoformability allows fabricators to create shaped housings and covers for complex conduit arrangements, while its toughness helps limit damage during assembly and installation.As the job progresses, temporary barriers need to move and adapt with it. Fluted polypropylene provides a lightweight, moisture-resistant option for divider panels and temporary shielding. Crews can quickly cut and position the lightweight panels as work areas change.Interstate Advanced Materials provides cut-to-size materials, CNC-machined components, and fabrication-ready parts for duct bank spacers, bore spacers, and conduit support systems. Explore the new duct bank and conduit support materials guide to review material options, technical data sheets, or contact the team to discuss project requirements.Interstate Advanced Materials is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. Backed by Curbell Plastics, we operate with an expansive distribution network, offering a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Guided by a shared commitment to integrity, respect, and learning, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

Christopher Isar

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 855-801-6333

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Top Materials for Underground Conduit and Duct Support Systems

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Interstate Advanced Materials Releases Duct Bank and Conduit Materials Guide News Provided By Interstate Advanced Materials November 24, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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