MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Europol says a coordinated operation involving authorities from 11 countries, with support from cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase and blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, traced more than €26 million in crypto-related transactions and disrupted dozens of illegal streaming services.

The five-day effort, held in Seville, Spain, from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, targeted networks behind copyright-infringing streaming. Europol reported that investigators identified 321 websites offering unauthorized content, which together generated more than 7.3 million annual visits.

Europol-led investigators traced over €26 million in cryptocurrency transactions connected to illegal streaming. The operation disrupted 57 illegal streaming services and identified 321 infringing websites with more than 7.3 million combined annual visits. Authorities used blockchain transaction analysis to link streaming services to crypto wallets and the individuals operating them. Europol said the focus is shifting toward disrupting the financial infrastructure behind streaming scams, not just taking sites offline. Europol cites Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance estimates of large-scale losses to legitimate providers and unpaid taxes tied to unauthorized IPTV.

Key takeawaysFrom takedowns to tracking the money

In an announcement released this week, Europol described how the operation goes beyond shutting down illegal streaming services. The agency said operators frequently rely on cryptocurrency subscription payments, which can make cross-border transfers faster and harder to monitor through traditional banking channels.

Investigators traced on-chain activity to identify connections between the streaming offerings, the cryptocurrency wallets used for payments, and the people controlling those wallets. Europol said the results are intended to feed ongoing national investigations, including identifying suspects and tracing assets linked to criminal activity.

Europol also framed the operation as evidence of a broader enforcement approach: targeting the“financial infrastructure” that enables illegal streaming to function at scale.

What authorities targeted in Seville

According to Europol, the operation brought together law enforcement from 11 countries alongside Binance, Coinbase, and Chainalysis. Over the five days in Seville, investigators worked to identify websites distributing unauthorized copyrighted content and to disrupt the underlying services behind them.

Europol reported that 57 illegal streaming services were disrupted as part of the effort. It also said the operation identified 321 websites involved in the activity, drawing a combined total of more than 7.3 million annual visits.

The agency did not provide additional technical details in its announcement about the specific investigative methods beyond the use of blockchain tracing to connect crypto wallets to individuals. However, the operational logic is clear: by following payment flows, investigators can attempt to connect the online storefronts to real-world actors and the funds supporting the business.

The scale of unauthorized IPTV in Europe

Europol paired the enforcement update with market figures cited from the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance. The agency said an estimated 60 million people across Europe use unauthorized internet protocol television (IPTV) services.

Europol further reported that the alliance estimates annual losses of €4.83 billion for legitimate providers and an additional €1.08 billion in unpaid taxes for governments. While Europol did not independently validate those calculations in its announcement, the figures are used to underscore the enforcement stakes for regulators and content owners.

For investors and industry participants watching crypto adoption, the key implication is that illicit services continue to look to digital asset rails for payment processing. Law enforcement's emphasis on wallet tracing suggests that blockchain transparency can become an investigative advantage when exchanges and analytics partners cooperate.

Precedents: Europol's wider push against cybercrime finance

This operation builds on a pattern of international cooperation aimed at both cybercriminal services and the financial mechanisms behind them.

Earlier in the year, US and European authorities dismantled SocksEscort, described by investigators as a malicious proxy service enabling crimes such as bank fraud and cryptocurrency account takeovers. In that case, investigators said the service enabled anonymous cryptocurrency payments and had received at least $5.7 million in user payments, while authorities froze about $3.5 million in cryptocurrency tied to the operation.

Europol also referenced an effort earlier that month with the FBI to take down LeakBase, a cybercrime forum with more than 142,000 registered users. Authorities also pointed to the fact that a prior cybercrime marketplace, RaidForums, had previously hosted leaked personal data tied to users of crypto hardware wallet provider Ledger.

Taken together, these operations suggest that Europol and partner agencies are increasingly treating illicit online services-whether piracy platforms or cybercrime forums-as part of a financial ecosystem. That approach aims to disrupt not only the websites themselves but also the funding routes, supporting infrastructure, and potentially the individuals behind them.

Going forward, the most important thing for readers to watch is whether the Seville operation leads to additional arrests, formal charges, or asset recovery in specific jurisdictions-especially as national teams use the traced transaction links. The uncertainty remains in how quickly investigators can convert wallet-level leads into identifiable suspects and enforceable financial outcomes, but Europol's stated shift toward targeting the money suggests that financial tracing will remain central to these cases.

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