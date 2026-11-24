MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury Lifestyle brand expands its bath collection with lightweight, exceptionally soft towels made from certified Giza Egyptian cotton









MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Parima, a luxury lifestyle brand specializing in certified Egyptian cotton bedding and home essentials, announced that it has added a new line of Egyptian Cotton Ribbed Towels to its bath towel collection. Made from 100% certified Giza Egyptian cotton, the brand says that these towels are the softest it has introduced so far.

Pure Parima's new Egyptian Cotton Ribbed Towels weigh 500 GSM (grams per square meter), making them lighter than traditional heavyweight bath towels. They also feature a design that gives the fabric its signature ribbed texture without sacrificing absorbency. Pure Parima developed the collection for customers who prefer a softer, less bulky towel for daily use.

“We've always believed that the little comforts of everyday life deserve the same attention as the bigger ones,” said Parima Ijaz, founder of Pure Parima.“With our new ribbed towels, we wanted to create something exceptionally soft without the weight of a traditional plush towel. It's another way we're bringing the quality of our Egyptian cotton into more parts of the home.”

The collection includes four pieces to complete any bathroom: washcloths, hand towels, bath towels, and oversized bath sheets. Buyers can purchase these items individually or buy a six-piece set that includes two washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. For those looking to coordinate their bath essentials, Pure Parima also offers an Egyptian Cotton Ribbed Robe made from the same type of cotton.

Much of the towels' softness comes from the material itself. Giza Egyptian cotton is known for its extra-long fibers, which can be spun into fine, strong yarn. Pure Parima uses cotton sourced from Egypt's Nile River Valley, where the growing conditions are well suited to producing these fibers. The result is a fabric designed to feel gentle against the skin while holding up to regular washing and use.

Like the company's existing bedding and bath products, the ribbed towels carry certification from the Egyptian Cotton Association (ECA), which uses DNA testing to verify cotton authenticity. They are also OEKO-TEX® certified, meaning that the textiles have been tested for harmful substances.

The new towels reflect Pure Parima's continued expansion beyond its original Egyptian cotton bedding collection into bath products, sleepwear, and other wellness-inspired home essentials. Customers can explore the new collection, along with the company's existing Egyptian cotton towels, through its online store.

For more information about Pure Parima or its new Egyptian Cotton Ribbed Towels, please visit For all media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact Gabrielle Lask, publicist at Otter PR, via email at....

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is a New Jersey-based luxury home textile company specializing in certified Egyptian cotton bedding, towels, and bath essentials. The company purchases Egyptian cotton from certified growers and holds Cotton Egypt Association (CEA) accreditation, which includes DNA testing to verify cotton authenticity. With an emphasis on quality, transparency, and craftsmanship, Pure Parima offers a range of bedding and home textiles. Its products have been featured in CNN Underscored, Cosmopolitan, Martha Stewart, and Apartment Therapy.