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Quarter-end cash of $24.9 million supports Saskatchewan exploration and development plans

Grasslands permitting advances for up to 10 wells, with drilling anticipated as early as January 2027 Existing Soda Lake infrastructure provides potential route to production, subject to drilling success and sufficient throughput

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI, OTCQB: HEEVF ) (“ HEVI” or the“ Company”), a Canadian-based helium exploration and development company focused on southern Saskatchewan, today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (the“ Interim Report”). Complete details of the Interim Report are available on SEDAR+ at and on HEVI's website. HEVI ended the quarter with $24.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $25.1 million in working capital following its $25 million gross private placement in August. This funds the Company's near-term focus on the Mankota/Grasslands area with North American Helium Inc. (“ NAH”) and additional exploration across its Saskatchewan land portfolio. Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Completed a $25 million financing. The private placement closed on August 24, 2026, for net proceeds of approximately $23.7 million. New international investors subscribed for $23.7 million, alongside insiders and other investors.

Advanced Grasslands drilling preparations. Interpretation of the approximately 170-square-kilometre 3D seismic program was finalized in July, HEVI and NAH agreed on initial bottom hole drilling locations, and NAH is permitting surface locations for up to 10 wells.

Secured extended land tenure at lower carrying costs. In July, approximately 5.4 million acres of HEVI's Crown helium lands converted to new six-year terms under Saskatchewan's updated helium framework, at annual rentals of $0.02 to $0.10 per acre. In June, approximately 0.1 million acres converted to 21-year leases at $0.50 per acre through 2030. Expanded U.S. trading access. In August, HEVI's common shares became Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S., complementing its OTCQB quotation under the symbol HEEVF. Management Commentary “The third quarter strengthened our ability to advance HEVI's Saskatchewan assets,” said Malcolm Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our August financing and lower land carrying costs give us the flexibility to pursue our next phase of exploration and development. With seismic interpretation complete and initial drilling locations agreed with NAH, our focus now is permitting and winter drilling preparations.” “Our objective is to establish sufficient, reliable production to support reactivation of the Soda Lake Facility, where existing processing infrastructure provides a potential route to market for successful wells. Our broader land position offers additional opportunities to build the exploration pipeline, and we will allocate capital based on technical results, permitting and development requirements,” concluded Adams. Grasslands Development Update HEVI's near-term development focus is the Mankota/Grasslands area, where the Company entered into a pooling arrangement with NAH in the first quarter of 2026 covering approximately 40,000 acres. HEVI holds a 49% interest and NAH holds 51% and is operator. Following completion of 3D seismic acquisition in March 2026, environmental and permitting-related delays have shifted the earliest anticipated drilling commencement to January 2027, subject to receipt of the required drilling licences and availability of winter drilling rigs. HEVI expects to provide further details as permitting progresses. Subject to drilling success, the Company anticipates tying existing discovery wells and future successful wells into the Soda Lake Facility (HEVI working interest of 20%) in mid-2027. Facility reactivation depends on establishing sufficient production volumes. Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Highlights

Three months ended Nine months ended Tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Financial Net loss 725 1,764 1,876 2,635 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,945 8,565 24,945 8,565 Working capital 25,114 (1,014 ) 25,114 (1,014 ) Total assets 42,673 21,949 42,673 21,949 Total liabilities

1,257 10,292 1,257 10,292 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 230,131,586 122,974,553 185,632,245 111,970,982

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

Financial Highlights

The Company recorded a third-quarter net loss of $725,000, compared with $1.8 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting lower exploration and evaluation and general and administrative expenses and the absence of prior-year transaction costs and gross overriding royalty expense, partially offset by higher share-based compensation.

Cash capital spending totalled $4.1 million for the first nine months of 2026, including approximately $3.6 million for seismic, geological and geophysical activities, primarily in the Mankota/Grasslands area.

Management expects the Company's working capital to be sufficient to fund its capital program for the next year, with spending managed according to technical results, project timing and available financial resources.

Outlook

HEVI's priorities over the coming months include:



Supporting permitting and preparations for the anticipated 2027 Grasslands drilling program.

Working with NAH to establish sufficient production for Soda Lake Facility reactivation, including potential tie-in of existing discovery wells and future successful wells. Evaluating additional exploration opportunities across the broader Saskatchewan land portfolio, including planned 2D seismic purchases and acquisition programs during the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027.



The Company continues to monitor global helium supply conditions, including disruptions affecting Qatar and restrictions on Russian helium exports, which management believes reinforce the importance of geographically diversified supply and the potential role of Saskatchewan-based production. The timing and economic contribution of HEVI's assets remain dependent on exploration success, development execution and future market conditions.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Kristi Kunec

Chief Financial Officer

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Investor & Media Relations

Simon Willcocks

Alliance Advisors IR

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Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the anticipated use of the Company's cash and working capital to fund exploration and development activities; the expected advancement of the Mankota/Grasslands area in collaboration with NAH; the anticipated completion of permitting activities and the potential commencement of drilling as early as January 2027; the anticipated scope and timing of the proposed drilling program, including the potential drilling of up to 10 wells; the potential for successful wells to be tied into the Soda Lake Facility in mid-2027; the potential reactivation of the Soda Lake Facility and the establishment of sufficient production volumes to support such reactivation; the potential for existing processing infrastructure to facilitate the development and commercialization of successful wells; the Company's planned acquisition of 2D seismic data and evaluation of additional exploration and acquisition opportunities across its Saskatchewan land portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027; the anticipated sufficiency of the Company's working capital to fund its planned capital program over the next year; the Company's exploration, development and capital allocation priorities; and management's expectations regarding helium supply and market conditions and the potential opportunities for Saskatchewan-based helium production and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the timely receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits and drilling licenses; the availability of suitable drilling rigs, equipment, personnel and services; the ability of the Company and NAH to execute their respective obligations under the pooling arrangement and advance the Grasslands development program as currently contemplated; the accuracy and interpretation of geological, geophysical and seismic data; the ability to identify and successfully drill commercially viable helium accumulations; the availability of sufficient production volumes to support the potential reactivation of the Soda Lake Facility; the availability of infrastructure and processing capacity on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient financial resources to fund its planned activities; the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies; and the continuation of general economic, industry and market conditions, including helium supply, demand and pricing, in a manner consistent with management's expectations.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.