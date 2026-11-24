

Promissory Note Prepaid in Full: NOVAGOLD exercised its option to prepay in full the amended and restated secured promissory note payable to Barrick for $100 million, representing an approximate 44% discount to the note's carrying value of $177.5 million as of August 31, 2026. Treasury Position Maintained: Following the $100 million prepayment of the Barrick promissory note, NOVAGOLD's August 31, 2026 pro forma treasury balance stood at approximately $243.4 million in cash and term deposits.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the“Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) today announced that it has exercised its option to prepay in full the amended and restated secured promissory note payable to Barrick Gold U.S. Inc.(“Barrick”) for $100 million, representing an approximate 44% discount to the note's carrying value of $177.5 million as of August 31, 2026.

The original promissory note arose from the agreement establishing Donlin Gold, under which the Company agreed to reimburse Barrick for a portion of its expenditures incurred between April 1, 2006 and November 30, 2007. In connection with the June 3, 2025 closing of the acquisition of Barrick's 50% interest in Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), NOVAGOLD and Barrick entered into an amended and restated secured promissory note, providing the Company with the option to prepay the note in full for $100 million on or before December 2, 2026.

As of August 31, 2026, NOVAGOLD held $146.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $197 million in term deposits, representing total treasury assets of approximately $343.4 million. After giving effect to the $100 million prepayment, the Company's pro-forma treasury balance would have been approximately $243.4 million - before accounting for subsequent operating expenditures, interest income, or other changes in working capital.

The prepayment eliminates NOVAGOLD's obligations under the promissory note while preserving the treasury needed to fund the balance of the Donlin Gold Bankable Feasibility Study.

About NOVAGOLD

NOVAGOLD is a precious metals company focused on the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 40 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories (approximately 560 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.22 grams per tonne, on a 100% basis)1 inclusive of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, the Donlin Gold project is regarded as one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open-pit gold deposits in the world. According to the 2025 Technical Report and the 2025 Technical Report Summary (each as defined below), the Donlin Gold project is expected to produce an average of more than one million ounces per year over a 27-year mine life on a 100% basis once in production.2

NOVAGOLD Contacts

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

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1 Donlin Gold data as per the report titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of November 30, 2025 (the“2025 Technical Report”) and the report titled“S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” (the“2025 Technical Report Summary”), dated November 30, 2025. Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 9 Mt grading 2.67 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 551 Mt grading 2.21 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 6 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 330 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves is currently attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 60% ownership interest in Donlin Gold. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1.4 Mt grading 1.18 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 175 Mt grading 1.32 g/t, of which approximately 0.9 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 105 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is currently attributable to NOVAGOLD. Donlin Gold possesses Proven Reserves of approximately 9 Mt grading 2.29 g/t and Probable Reserves of approximately 495 Mt grading 2.02 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which approximately 6 Mt of Proven Reserves and approximately 297 Mt of Probable Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Reserves and Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

2 Anticipated average annual gold production during full life of mine if put into production as contemplated in the 2025 Technical Report and the 2025 Technical Report Summary.