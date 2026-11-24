(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Del., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is increasing prices on 1-4-Butanediol (BDO) and several solvents products as indicated below: Americas

product amount of increase 1,4 butanediol (BDO) min $0.10 per pound ($0.22 per kg) gamma-butyrolactone (BLO®) min $0.10 per pound ($0.22 per kg) n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) min $0.10 per pound ($0.22 per kg) tetrahydrofuran (THF) min $0.13 per pound ($ 0.29 per kg)





Europe

product amount of increase gamma-butyrolactone (BLO®) min 0.20 eur per kg n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) min 0.20 eur per kg tetrahydrofuran (THF) min 0.25 eur per kg





Asia

product amount of increase gamma-butyrolactone (BLO®) min $0.20 per kg n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) min $0.20 per kg tetrahydrofuran (THF) min $0.25 per kg

These price increases will be effective December 1, 2026, or as existing agreements allow.

The company is also applying increases of at least five percent across all regions for the following product groups: SurfadoneTM, AgsolexTM, EasywetTM 20 and FlexidoneTM 100.

These adjustments reflect the continued increase in production, energy, freight and other supply-related costs to maintain reliable supply for customers.



About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,800 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

TM Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Sandy Klugman Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-7777 +1 (302) 995-3158 ... ...





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