Ashland Increases Prices For Its 1,4 Butanediol Intermediates And Solvents Product Range Globally
|product
|amount of increase
|1,4 butanediol (BDO)
|min $0.10 per pound ($0.22 per kg)
|gamma-butyrolactone (BLO®)
|min $0.10 per pound ($0.22 per kg)
|n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP)
|min $0.10 per pound ($0.22 per kg)
|tetrahydrofuran (THF)
|min $0.13 per pound ($ 0.29 per kg)
Europe
|product
|amount of increase
|gamma-butyrolactone (BLO®)
|min 0.20 eur per kg
|n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP)
|min 0.20 eur per kg
|tetrahydrofuran (THF)
|min 0.25 eur per kg
Asia
|product
|amount of increase
|gamma-butyrolactone (BLO®)
|min $0.20 per kg
|n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP)
|min $0.20 per kg
|tetrahydrofuran (THF)
|min $0.25 per kg
These price increases will be effective December 1, 2026, or as existing agreements allow.
The company is also applying increases of at least five percent across all regions for the following product groups: SurfadoneTM, AgsolexTM, EasywetTM 20 and FlexidoneTM 100.
These adjustments reflect the continued increase in production, energy, freight and other supply-related costs to maintain reliable supply for customers.
About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,800 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.
TM Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
|Investor Relations:
|Media Relations:
|Sandy Klugman
|Carolmarie C. Brown
|+1 (302) 594-7777
|+1 (302) 995-3158
|...
|...
Attachment
-
Ashland_press_release_Intermediates_price_increase_20261124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment