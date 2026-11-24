KYBCompliance, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers CDD and beneficial ownership, BSA reports, OFAC and 191 official sanctions lists worldwide, 147 US exclusion and debarment lists and the Corporate Transparency Act.

KYBCompliance covers CDD and beneficial ownership, OFAC and 191 world sanctions lists, US exclusion lists and the Corporate Transparency Act, for free

- KYBCompliance spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced KYBCompliance, a free reference on know-your-business (KYB) verification for the teams that check business customers and vendors: KYC and onboarding analysts and BSA officers at banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, money services businesses, fintechs and payment companies; marketplace seller teams; accounts payable and vendor management staff; federal contractors vetting subcontractors; and the auditors, CPAs and attorneys who advise them. Each rule is quoted from the Bank Secrecy Act and its regulations, FinCEN, OFAC, the IRS, the FTC, BIS or the list publisher's own pages.

No US rule uses the term KYB. The checks come from several rules, and each reaches different businesses. Banks, broker-dealers, funds and futures firms must identify and verify the beneficial owners of their legal entity customers under FinCEN's CDD rule. Since Feb. 13, 2026 they may do it once, at the first account, rather than at every account, and FinCEN proposed a revised rule on Nov. 19, 2026, with comments due Jan. 19, 2027. All U.S. persons must comply with OFAC sanctions, and OFAC records must now be kept for 10 years. The Corporate Transparency Act changed course twice: FinCEN's interim final rule of Mar. 26, 2025 limited beneficial ownership reporting to foreign companies, and its final rule, effective Aug. 14, 2026, made that permanent, so U.S. companies no longer file. Outside banking, IRS TIN Matching may not be used to open or close an account, and accounts payable teams face fake vendor bank change requests.

What the site offers:

What to check, by business type. A router on the home page and a checklist builder cover seven kinds of business, from banks and money services businesses to online marketplaces, AP teams, federal contractors and businesses that take cash. Each of 19 checks is marked required, required if a condition holds, or good practice but not required, with the rule and its words.

CDD, beneficial owners and the BSA. Guides cover the customer identification program rules, the CDD rule's 25 percent and control prongs, legal entity customers, enhanced due diligence, politically exposed persons and the AML program rules, plus the Bank Secrecy Act's reports and records: CTRs for more than $10,000 in currency, due in 15 days; SARs, due 30 days after initial detection; Form 8300, structuring, 314(a) and 314(b) and the travel rule.

Sanctions lists worldwide. OFAC's SDN and other lists, the 50 percent rule, match review, blocking and rejecting, 10 business day reports, records and penalties, with the BIS, SAM and FinCEN 311 lists. A world map links 191 official sanctions, terrorism, export control, debarment and regulator warning lists from 75 countries and territories, the UN, the EU and 10 development banks, each to its publisher's own page, with who it binds. A finder sorts the lists that apply to a business into required, required if and good practice.

US exclusion and debarment lists. A US map shows, for all 50 states and DC, which lists each state posts: Medicaid exclusion lists, state procurement debarment, casino exclusion lists and labor law debarment, alongside HHS OIG's LEIE, federal debarment beyond SAM and financial industry bars. Each of 147 posted lists links to the agency that publishes it, with who must check it in the agency's own words.

The Corporate Transparency Act today. Who still reports beneficial ownership information to FinCEN, with the exemptions, deadlines and penalties; how the CTA's owner test differs from the CDD rule; and where bank access to BOI stands. Readers who go to the old boicompliance address now land on this section.

Business verification and vendor fraud. Guides explain what a state record, IRS TIN Matching, Letter 147C, SAM and OFAC each prove about a business, the W-9 and W-8BEN-E at onboarding, the INFORM Consumers Act's 10-day seller verification, Form 1099-K's $20,000 and 200 transaction test, and FinCEN's red flags for business email compromise and fake vendor bank changes. Pages on the UK, EU and Canadian owner registers and the FATF lists cover foreign counterparties.

Free tools, templates and forms. Eight tools: the KYB checklist builder, a beneficial owner calculator, an OFAC 50 percent rule calculator, the sanctions list finder, a CTR and Form 8300 aggregation checker, SAR and OFAC report deadline calculators and a FinCEN advisory finder. Nine Word templates, from a beneficial ownership certification worksheet to an OFAC screening log and an EDD questionnaire. Ten forms are explained line by line or field by field, from Form 8300 and FinCEN's CDD certification form to the FinCEN SAR and CTR, MSB registration and New York's DOS-2216-f.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from the statute, the CFR, the Federal Register, FinCEN's and OFAC's own rules, FAQs and guidance, the FFIEC manual, the IRS, the FTC, BIS or the list publisher. Amounts and deadlines carry their authority and date, proposals are labeled as proposals, and where an agency page lags the rule, the site quotes both and says which governs.

Where to start:

KYB checklist builder: tools/kyb-checklist-builder/

Customer due diligence (CDD) rule: customer-due-diligence/

Sanctions lists worldwide: sanctions-lists/

US exclusion and debarment lists: exclusion-lists/

The Corporate Transparency Act today: corporate-transparency-act/

KYBCompliance is free and independent. It is not affiliated with FinCEN, OFAC, the IRS or any regulator or list publisher, and it is not a screening or verification service.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes KYBCompliance as a free primary-source reference for compliance teams. Learn more at tincomply.

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