Both of BSC's facilities-Longmont and Mead-were recognized as part of SOCMA's Safety Recognition Program.

The recognition comes as part of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates' (SOCMA) 2026 Safety Recognition Program.

- Rich Preziotti, CEO of Boulder ScientificLONGMONT, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boulder Scientific Company announced that its facilities in Mead and Longmont, CO, received recognition through the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates' (SOCMA) 2026 Safety Recognition Program for its achievements in Hazard Reduction & Engineering Controls (Mead) and Leading Indicators & Data-Driven Improvement (Longmont).The Boulder Scientific facilities were among 50 SOCMA member facilities recognized this year for advancing workplace safety. At Mead, an AI-supported ergonomic assessment is helping to reduce musculoskeletal risks.At the Longmont facility, a trend review of minor fluid-weeping reports identified gasket and valve vulnerabilities and prompted a preventive overhaul program. Updated inspection practices, operating instructions, and field-verified training reinforced the changes.SOCMA's Safety Recognition Program recognizes facilities for improvements in training and operating discipline, emergency preparedness, employee engagement, equipment reliability, incident investigation, data-driven improvement, and hazard reduction. The program encourages members to share practical approaches that can help strengthen safety throughout the specialty chemical industry.“Safety is fundamental to specialty chemical manufacturing, and it requires a commitment from every person, every day,” said Jenn Klein, President & CEO of SOCMA.“These facilities demonstrate that commitment through strong safety practices, engaged employees, and leadership that makes safety a priority. Their accomplishments reflect the high standards our industry works to uphold and deserve to be recognized.”Rich Preziotti, CEO of Boulder Scientific commented,“Recognition from SOCMA is a testament to our focus on continuous improvement and to our culture and processes around safety and environmental performance - it is a journey that is never completed.”Boulder Scientific Company's facilities manufacture specialty chemicals for customers in the polyolefin, microelectronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and aerospace and defense industries in the United States and around the world and employ more than 200 people in Northern Colorado. To learn more, visit the Boulder Scientific Company website.

Lauren Garrison

Boulder Scientific Company

+1 970-535-4494

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Boulder Scientific Company Recognized for Safety Excellence at Mead and Longmont Manufacturing Facilities News Provided By Cobalt Communications November 24, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



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