- Corry Prohens, Practice Director, Norgate HealthSYOSSET, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bringing together NY Mental Health Center and Mindwell Associates, Norgate Health combines personalized mental healthcare with the clinical depth and resources of a larger regional organization.Norgate Health today announced the launch of its new brand, bringing together the operations of NY Mental Health Center and Mindwell Associates under one unified identity. The launch marks a significant milestone in the organization's growth, alongside its expansion into Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.Norgate Health is an integrated multi-state mental health organization with a growing roster of experienced psychologists, therapists, psychiatrists, and psychiatric providers. Through its affiliated clinical practice (Genovese Psychiatry Services PC), the organization provides accessible, insurance-based outpatient mental healthcare via telehealth, with an emphasis on clinical excellence, personalized treatment, and collaboration between therapy and psychiatry.The new brand builds on the foundation established by NY Mental Health Center and Mindwell Associates, which have shared operational leadership and administrative resources. Unifying the two practices under the Norgate Health brand will simplify operations, create a more consistent experience for patients and providers, and support geographic expansion.The Best of Both Worlds: Personalized Care, Regional ResourcesNorgate Health was built around a simple idea: patients and clinicians shouldn't have to choose between the personal attention of a smaller practice and the resources of a larger healthcare organization.For patients, that means individualized care from experienced local clinicians, convenient access to appointments, broad insurance participation, and the ability to receive both therapy and psychiatric care within one coordinated clinical organization. Unlike fragmented models in which therapists and psychiatrists operate independently, Norgate Health supports communication and collaboration among treating providers to help deliver more comprehensive, coordinated care.For clinicians, Norgate Health offers a similarly distinctive proposition: the clinical independence, local professional relationships, and personal attention associated with a smaller practice, backed by the infrastructure of a larger organization. Providers benefit from dedicated support for patient acquisition, intake screening, scheduling, billing, credentialing, technology, and practice administration, allowing them to focus on patient care."We believe there's a better way to build a mental health organization," said Corry Prohens, Founder of Norgate Health. "Too often, growth in healthcare comes at the expense of the personal relationships and individualized attention that make great care possible. We're building Norgate Health around the opposite philosophy. We want our patients to feel like they're part of a practice where people know them and care about their progress, while giving our clinicians the resources, support, and flexibility they need to do their best work. Bringing our practices together under one brand allows us to deliver on that promise on a larger scale."A Unified Brand Built for Continued GrowthWhile NY Mental Health Center and Mindwell Associates previously operated under separate names, both have been supported by a shared operations team and administrative infrastructure. The transition to Norgate Health formalizes that existing relationship and establishes a single brand designed to support future growth.Norgate Health will serve as the brand of the management services organization (MSO), providing nonclinical administrative, operational, technology, recruiting, marketing, HR and business support. All clinical services will continue to be provided by Genovese Psychiatry Services, PC.About Norgate HealthNorgate Health is an integrated multi-state mental health organization dedicated to making exceptional mental healthcare more accessible. Bringing together the practices formerly known as NY Mental Health Center and Mindwell Associates, Norgate Health supports an experienced network of therapists, psychologists, and psychiatric providers delivering convenient, insurance-based telehealth services. Its model combines the personalized attention of a local practice with the clinical expertise, technology, and administrative resources of a larger regional organization. Clinical services are provided by Genovese Psychiatry Services, PC.To learn more about Norgate Health or explore clinical career opportunities, visit .

Corry Prohens

Norgate Health

+1 844-263-0400

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Norgate Health Launches as Unified Mental Health Brand, Announces Expansion into New England and Mid-Atlantic Markets News Provided By NY Mental Health Center November 24, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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