WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) attended a U.S. Department of Justice event on Monday, November 23, where President Donald Trump delivered remarks on protecting American families. In the Justice Department's Great Hall, families spoke about losing loved ones to violent crime, including law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The event addressed California's plan to commute death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.FLEOA believes the power to pardon is a serious public responsibility and must be exercised with care. Elected officials should never pardon individuals convicted of assaulting, injuring, or killing law enforcement officers. FLEOA also considers pardons for individuals convicted of heinous crimes unacceptable.“Families who have lost a loved one to violent crime deserve to be heard before a clemency decision is made,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman.“When an officer is assaulted or killed, the harm reaches the officer's family, colleagues, and the community that officer served. Every official entrusted with the clemency and pardon power has a duty to weigh those consequences and protect public safety.”FLEOA urges all outgoing elected officials to refrain from issuing blanket pardons or commutations except in extraordinary circumstances. Officials should review each case on its merits, give victims and surviving families timely notice, and provide a meaningful opportunity for them to be heard before making a decision.The case of U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Julie Yvonne Cross illustrates why individual review matters. Cross was murdered in 1980 and was the first woman serving as a Secret Service special agent to be killed in the line of duty. Andre Stephen Alexander was convicted of her murder and sentenced to death in 1996. California identified him for a proposed commutation to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The proposed commutation requires approval from the California Supreme Court. The case underscores the importance of reviewing each case on its merits and giving surviving families and others a meaningful opportunity to be heard.Victims and their families bear the deepest consequences of violent crime. Taxpayers fund investigations, prosecutions, court proceedings, incarceration, and victim services. Officials weighing clemency should consider those public obligations alongside the impact on victims, surviving families, and community safety.Relevant Case Info:Docket No. S053228THOMAS KALLAY, BAR NO. 3427913 17 N. San Fernando Boulevard, #906Burbank, California 9 1 504-4272(8 18) 972-9762Attorney for AppellantUnder Appointment by the California Supreme Court###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates for elected office, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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FLEOA Attends Justice Department Event, Urges Accountability in Clemency Decisions News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing November 24, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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