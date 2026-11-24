MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New launchpad offers cloud providers free access to VAST's AI Operating System software and benefits to scale AI services

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, today announced VAST Takeoff, the industry's first and only AI cloud launchpad designed to help every cloud easily build scalable cloud offerings and robust data services for the next generation of AI applications.

Supporting nearly 5 million GPUs, the VAST AI Operating System is the platform of choice for the world's leading AI cloud providers. Today, Takeoff brings the benefits enjoyed by leading AI hyperscalers and extends them across the market to new and established clouds alike. Benefits include:



Free VAST AI OS Software: Qualifying providers receive free access to the full VAST AI OS, with flexible entitlements ranging from 5 petabytes (PB) for one year to 1 PB for five years – or customized options in between. The offer can support new deployments or larger commercial agreements, freeing capital for GPUs, power, and customer acquisition.



Availability-Backed Service Provider SLAs: VAST's standardized availability commitments for service providers guarantee 100% availability to give participating AI clouds greater confidence and dedicated support as they bring enterprise workloads online.

Joint Marketing and Business Development Support: Takeoff also offers qualifying providers potential opportunities for joint marketing initiatives, and assistance sourcing working capital and customer offtake, helping providers attract customers and grow their businesses.



“Building an AI cloud requires an enormous investment in infrastructure before the first customer ever comes online, and that capital pressure can limit who gets to participate in this market,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder of VAST Data.“We've spent years building the software foundation behind some of the world's largest AI environments. With Takeoff, we're making that same technology accessible to emerging providers, removing upfront software licensing costs and providing protections and resources for clouds to scale so they can focus on winning customers and growing their businesses. An AI cloud's success is our success, and we want to help all providers extend the power of AI to new and established end users around the world.”

VAST is already working with an initial group of emerging AI cloud providers, including Starcloud, to support the development of differentiated AI infrastructure services.

“Building AI infrastructure in space requires us to rethink nearly every aspect of the traditional data center,” said Adi Oltean, Chief Technology Officer at Starcloud.“VAST gives us a proven data foundation that can grow with our ambitions, while Takeoff allows us to direct more capital toward developing the infrastructure that makes space-based AI computing possible. Having a partner invested in our success makes a meaningful difference as we scale.”

Takeoff is available immediately, with applications now open to qualifying AI cloud providers. Participants are responsible for purchasing compatible hardware through VAST-authorized partners and covering deployment and installation costs. Participation is subject to VAST approval and program terms. Learn more and apply at VAST's Takeoff Launchpad.

Additional Resources:



Takeoff Launchpad Page: VAST Takeoff Application Solution Brief: VAST Takeoff Program Brief

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST's breakthrough DASE architecture – the world's first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

CONTACT: Austin Weedfall VAST Data...