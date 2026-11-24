MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939 ) (“” or the“”) announces the resignation of Andrew Lau as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, for personal reasons effective November 24, 2026. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lau for his efforts and contributions to the Company. The Company may engage Mr. Lau on a consulting basis in the future.“Andrew has been a valued member of our executive leadership team and has played an important role in strengthening our financial operations and supporting our growth initiatives. We fully support his decision to step down for personal reasons and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

The Company is currently in the process of identifying a suitable successor and expects to appoint a new permanent Chief Financial Officer in due course. In the interim, Christopher Cherry, a director of the Company and Chair of the Company's Audit Committee, has been appointed as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc. and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care across more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices, improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare, making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

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Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the identification and appointment of a replacement Chief Financial Officer; the potential future engagement of Mr. Lau on a consulting basis; and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the Company's ability to identify and appoint a suitable replacement Chief Financial Officer; the ability of the Company and Mr. Lau to agree on the terms of any future consulting engagement; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.