Qfin Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2026
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4,696,817
|6,028,259
|899,136
|Restricted cash
|2,844,101
|3,380,018
|504,142
|Short term investments
|2,852,254
|3,596,109
|536,372
|Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies
|325,698
|232,534
|34,683
|Funds receivable from third party payment service providers
|848,163
|142,846
|21,306
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
|950,267
|365,357
|54,494
|Financial assets receivable, net
|1,510,205
|683,691
|101,975
|Loans receivable, net
|34,680,954
|25,600,077
|3,818,342
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|772,999
|1,176,190
|175,433
|Assets held for sale
|-
|653,365
|97,452
|Total current assets
|49,481,458
|41,858,446
|6,243,335
|Non-current assets:
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-noncurrent
|21,992
|8,971
|1,338
|Financial assets receivable, net-noncurrent
|209,459
|81,907
|12,217
|Loans receivable, net-noncurrent
|4,002,159
|7,026,161
|1,047,977
|Property and equipment, net
|636,994
|393,616
|58,709
|Land use rights, net
|966,582
|538,567
|80,329
|Intangible assets
|10,670
|9,730
|1,451
|Goodwill
|45,200
|49,111
|7,325
|Deferred tax assets
|1,379,933
|1,711,605
|255,292
|Other non-current assets
|195,348
|163,180
|24,339
|Total non-current assets
|7,468,337
|9,982,848
|1,488,977
|TOTAL ASSETS
|56,949,795
|51,841,294
|7,732,312
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current
|9,922,559
|7,701,814
|1,148,753
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,935,726
|2,759,289
|411,558
|Short term loans
|1,202,891
|2,424,000
|361,548
|Convertible senior notes-current
|1,019,130
|-
|-
|Guarantee liabilities-stand ready
|2,314,865
|1,233,713
|184,013
|Guarantee liabilities-contingent
|1,872,149
|1,097,376
|163,678
|Income tax payable
|1,083,176
|919,198
|137,102
|Other tax payable
|9,333
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|20,359,829
|16,135,390
|2,406,652
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred tax liabilities
|320,149
|324,669
|48,426
|Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent
|9,930,000
|9,331,800
|1,391,871
|Convertible senior notes
|1,583,213
|752,907
|112,299
|Other long-term liabilities
|599,561
|530,567
|79,136
|Total non-current liabilities
|12,432,923
|10,939,943
|1,631,732
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|32,792,752
|27,075,333
|4,038,384
|TOTAL QFIN HOLDINGS, INC EQUITY
|24,114,915
|24,735,723
|3,689,418
|Noncontrolling interests
|42,128
|30,238
|4,510
|TOTAL EQUITY
|24,157,043
|24,765,961
|3,693,928
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|56,949,795
|51,841,294
|7,732,312
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|Credit driven services
|3,868,600
|2,395,425
|357,285
|10,545,015
|7,949,546
|1,185,703
|Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy
|513,941
|57,901
|8,635
|1,404,574
|268,483
|40,045
|Financing income
|2,340,610
|1,767,058
|263,563
|6,362,794
|5,628,560
|839,520
|Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities
|912,827
|545,093
|81,303
|2,496,321
|1,956,373
|291,800
|Other services fees
|101,222
|25,373
|3,784
|281,326
|96,130
|14,338
|Platform services
|1,337,140
|693,112
|103,381
|4,567,317
|2,614,880
|390,019
|Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light
|263,097
|188,152
|28,064
|963,635
|600,965
|89,636
|Referral services fees
|648,116
|318,550
|47,513
|2,639,134
|1,164,979
|173,761
|Other services fees
|425,927
|186,410
|27,804
|964,548
|848,936
|126,622
|Total net revenue
|5,205,740
|3,088,537
|460,666
|15,112,332
|10,564,426
|1,575,722
|Facilitation, origination and servicing
|760,643
|555,520
|82,858
|2,256,164
|2,048,883
|305,598
|Funding costs
|142,787
|127,666
|19,042
|407,562
|384,983
|57,422
|Sales and marketing
|664,814
|279,537
|41,694
|1,918,994
|1,132,292
|168,885
|General and administrative
|143,819
|136,714
|20,391
|516,180
|432,002
|64,435
|Provision for loans receivable
|837,754
|1,042,208
|155,449
|2,434,790
|3,208,389
|478,543
|Provision for financial assets receivable
|81,885
|48,513
|7,236
|188,379
|87,284
|13,019
|Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets
|100,867
|151,784
|22,639
|249,217
|292,489
|43,626
|Provision for contingent liabilities
|773,077
|400,599
|59,751
|1,330,034
|492,267
|73,423
|Total operating costs and expenses
|3,505,646
|2,742,541
|409,060
|9,301,320
|8,078,589
|1,204,951
|Income from operations
|1,700,094
|345,996
|51,606
|5,811,012
|2,485,837
|370,771
|Interest income, net
|82,616
|48,497
|7,233
|223,655
|110,852
|16,534
|Foreign exchange gain
|15,275
|3,993
|596
|125,847
|27,822
|4,150
|Fair value change of derivatives
|43,563
|(8,451
|)
|(1,260
|)
|(126,844
|)
|(73,724
|)
|(10,996
|)
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|198,031
|29,537
|Other (expense) income, net
|(10,253
|)
|123,493
|18,419
|189,856
|(2,254
|)
|(336
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|1,831,295
|513,528
|76,594
|6,223,526
|2,746,564
|409,660
|Income taxes expense
|(398,834
|)
|(132,990
|)
|(19,836
|)
|(1,263,986
|)
|(1,084,848
|)
|(161,809
|)
|Net income
|1,432,461
|380,538
|56,758
|4,959,540
|1,661,716
|247,851
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3,512
|3,830
|571
|10,602
|11,889
|1,773
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|1,435,973
|384,368
|57,329
|4,970,142
|1,673,605
|249,624
|Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc.
|Basic
|5.48
|1.58
|0.24
|18.44
|6.88
|1.03
|Diluted
|5.40
|1.56
|0.23
|18.02
|6.79
|1.01
|Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc.
|Basic
|10.96
|3.16
|0.48
|36.88
|13.76
|2.06
|Diluted
|10.80
|3.12
|0.46
|36.04
|13.58
|2.02
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
|Basic
|261,942,550
|243,222,425
|243,222,425
|269,511,469
|243,417,433
|243,417,433
|Diluted
|266,095,625
|246,805,461
|246,805,461
|275,875,806
|246,348,178
|246,348,178
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,501,435
|1,330,035
|198,379
|7,929,124
|4,512,517
|673,058
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(645,552
|)
|1,825,431
|272,270
|(12,076,880
|)
|1,866,741
|278,431
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(448,664
|)
|(1,418,232
|)
|(211,534
|)
|6,996,012
|(4,466,712
|)
|(666,226
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|5,496
|(9,589
|)
|(1,431
|)
|(28,915
|)
|(45,187
|)
|(6,740
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|1,412,715
|1,727,645
|257,684
|2,819,341
|1,867,359
|278,523
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|8,212,426
|7,680,632
|1,145,594
|6,805,800
|7,540,918
|1,124,755
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|9,625,141
|9,408,277
|1,403,278
|9,625,141
|9,408,277
|1,403,278
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
| (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|Three months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|Net income
|1,432,461
|380,538
|56,758
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(22,076
|)
|(59,621
|)
|(8,893
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|(22,076
|)
|(59,621
|)
|(8,893
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|1,410,385
|320,917
|47,865
|Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3,512
|3,830
|571
|Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|1,413,897
|324,747
|48,436
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|Net income
|4,959,540
|1,661,716
|247,851
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(156,642
|)
|(112,561
|)
|(16,789
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|(156,642
|)
|(112,561
|)
|(16,789
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|4,802,898
|1,549,155
|231,062
|Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|10,602
|11,889
|1,773
|Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|4,813,500
|1,561,044
|232,835
| Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
| (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|Three months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income
|Net income
|1,432,461
|380,538
|56,758
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|75,783
|36,000
|5,370
|Non-GAAP net income
|1,508,244
|416,538
|62,128
|GAAP net income margin
|27.5
|%
|12.3
|%
|Non-GAAP net income margin
|29.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|Net income attributable to shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc.
|1,435,973
|384,368
|57,329
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|75,783
|36,000
|5,370
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc.
|1,511,756
|420,368
|62,699
|Weighted average ADS used in calculating net income per ordinary share for both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS - diluted
|133,047,813
|123,402,731
|123,402,731
|Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc. - diluted
|10.80
|3.12
|0.46
|Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc. - diluted
|11.36
|3.41
|0.51
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations
|Income from operations
|1,700,094
|345,996
|51,606
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|75,783
|36,000
|5,370
|Non-GAAP Income from operations
|1,775,877
|381,996
|56,976
|GAAP operating margin
|32.7
|%
|11.2
|%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|34.1
|%
|12.4
|%
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2026
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income
|Net income
|4,959,540
|1,661,716
|247,851
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|323,881
|155,575
|23,205
|Non-GAAP net income
|5,283,421
|1,817,291
|271,056
|GAAP net income margin
|32.8
|%
|15.7
|%
|Non-GAAP net income margin
|35.0
|%
|17.2
|%
|Net income attributable to shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc.
|4,970,142
|1,673,605
|249,624
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|323,881
|155,575
|23,205
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc.
|5,294,023
|1,829,180
|272,829
|Weighted average ADS used in calculating net income per ordinary share for both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS - diluted
|137,937,903
|123,174,089
|123,174,089
|Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc. - diluted
|36.04
|13.58
|2.02
|Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qfin Holdings, Inc. - diluted
|38.38
|14.85
|2.21
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations
|Income from operations
|5,811,012
|2,485,837
|370,771
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|323,881
|155,575
|23,205
|Non-GAAP Income from operations
|6,134,893
|2,641,412
|393,976
|GAAP operating margin
|38.5
|%
|23.5
|%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|40.6
|%
|25.0
|%
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