MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeySara ( ), one of Singapore's fast-growing, technology-driven Corporate Service Providers (CSPs), has been named a winner of the prestigious Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards 2026. The award recognises its outstanding business performance, innovation, and contributions to Singapore's enterprise landscape.

Jointly organised by The Business Times and KPMG in Singapore, and supported by Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, and SGX Group, the E50 Awards honour Singapore's top 50 privately held enterprises that have demonstrated business excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in HeySara's growth journey, reflecting its success in modernising traditional corporate and fiduciary services through digital innovation, operational excellence, and cross-border expertise.









Founded in 2019, HeySara has rapidly established itself as a trusted corporate services partner for businesses expanding across Asia and beyond. By combining technology-enabled solutions with personalised professional expertise, the company has made corporate compliance and business administration more accessible, efficient, and seamless for entrepreneurs and growing enterprises.

Mr. Ng Su Kai, Founder of HeySara, commented:

“Winning the Enterprise 50 Award is a tremendous honour and an important milestone in HeySara's journey. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the continued trust of our clients and business partners. From the beginning, our vision has been to simplify corporate compliance and cross-border business expansion through technology and personalised service. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain committed to strengthening our regional capabilities, expanding our service offerings, and supporting businesses of all sizes as they grow across multiple jurisdictions.”

Looking ahead, HeySara remains focused on accelerating its regional expansion, enhancing its digital capabilities, and delivering higher-value professional services. These initiatives will further strengthen its position as a leading regional corporate services platform.

About HeySara

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, HeySara is a next-generation, technology-driven Corporate Service Provider dedicated to simplifying business incorporation, regulatory compliance, and cross-border corporate management. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, HeySara serves over 3,000 clients worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of services including Corporate Secretarial, Accounting, Tax, Human Resources, Immigration, and Audit, supporting clients across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mainland China, the British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands.

For more information, visit .

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