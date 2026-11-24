MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% from 2027 to 2032, supported by rising demand for biologics, specialty pharmaceuticals, and advanced therapies.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to increase from USD 68.46 billion in 2026 to USD 75 billion in 2027 and reach USD 118.34 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period (2027–2032). Growing demand for temperature-sensitive biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicines is increasing the need for specialized storage, packaging, and transportation services. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics providers are investing in temperature-controlled infrastructure, shipment monitoring technologies, and validated distribution networks to maintain product quality throughout the supply chain.

The expansion of specialty pharmaceutical portfolios, global vaccination programs, and decentralized clinical trials is increasing the complexity of healthcare distribution. Logistics providers are strengthening their capabilities to handle products across refrigerated, frozen, deep-frozen, and cryogenic temperature ranges. At the same time, stricter regulatory requirements and demand for shipment visibility are encouraging the adoption of digital monitoring and data-logging solutions. However, high infrastructure and operating costs, temperature-excursion risks, and shortages of skilled personnel continue to challenge market participants.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Region

North America held the largest regional share of the healthcare cold chain logistics market, accounting for 39.6% of revenue in 2024. The region benefits from established pharmaceutical manufacturing networks, stringent regulatory requirements, and significant investment in specialized third-party logistics infrastructure. The growing distribution of biologics, specialty medicines, and advanced therapies is further supporting demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage services.

Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market. Expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing access to temperature-sensitive medicines are supporting regional demand. Investments in specialized pharmaceutical hubs, cold storage facilities, and advanced distribution infrastructure are strengthening the region's ability to manage biologics, vaccines, and clinical trial shipments.

Analyst Perspective

“Healthcare cold chain logistics is becoming increasingly important as pharmaceutical portfolios shift toward biologics, specialty medicines, and advanced therapies. Providers that combine validated temperature control with reliable transportation and real-time shipment visibility will be better positioned to address the growing complexity of healthcare distribution,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends and Forecast

Biologics and Specialty Pharmaceuticals Increase Demand for Validated Logistics Networks

The growing use of biologics and specialty pharmaceuticals is raising demand for reliable temperature-controlled distribution. Many of these products require specific storage and transportation conditions to preserve their quality and efficacy. As pharmaceutical pipelines expand, logistics providers are investing in validated packaging, refrigerated facilities, qualified transportation routes, and continuous temperature monitoring. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important for managing international shipments and reducing the risk of temperature excursions.

Cell and Gene Therapies Create Demand for Specialized Cryogenic Logistics

The expansion of cell and gene therapies is creating a specialized growth opportunity for healthcare cold chain logistics providers. These treatments can require ultra-low-temperature or cryogenic storage and transportation, along with strict chain-of-identity and chain-of-custody controls. Logistics companies are responding through investments in liquid-nitrogen-enabled equipment, specialized shipping containers, and dedicated handling procedures. As clinical programs advance and more therapies reach commercialization, specialized logistics capabilities are becoming increasingly important to manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Real-Time Monitoring and Data Logging Strengthen Supply Chain Visibility

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on shipment visibility and proactive temperature management. IoT-enabled sensors, data loggers, and digital monitoring platforms allow logistics providers to track shipment conditions and identify potential deviations during transportation and storage. Monitoring and data-logging services are gaining importance as regulators and pharmaceutical companies demand continuous oversight and reliable compliance documentation. These technologies also help providers improve operational accountability and reduce product losses associated with temperature excursions.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation Overview

The healthcare cold chain logistics market is segmented by service type, product type, temperature range, mode of transportation, end user, and geography.

By Service Type:



Storage

Transportation

Packaging

Monitoring and Data Logging

By Product Type:

Vaccines

Biopharmaceuticals

Cell and Gene Therapies

Clinical Trial Materials

Medical Devices and Diagnostics

By Temperature Range:

Controlled Ambient (15–25°C)

Refrigerated (2–8°C)

Frozen (-20°C)

Deep-Frozen (-80°C)

Cryogenic (below -150°C)

By Mode of Transportation:

Air Freight

Sea Freight

Road Transport



Rail Transport

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

Hospitals and Clinics

Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa

South America: Brazil

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitive Outlook

The healthcare cold chain logistics market features global logistics providers and specialized temperature-controlled service companies competing through infrastructure, geographic coverage, regulatory compliance, and technology capabilities. Leading operators are expanding dedicated pharmaceutical distribution networks and strengthening their ability to handle shipments across multiple temperature ranges. Investments in specialized facilities, validated transportation routes, and digital monitoring platforms are becoming important competitive differentiators.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Industry Leaders

DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding)

UPS Healthcare

FedEx Logistics



Kuehne+Nagel International AG

DB Schenker

Other companies covered in the report include Berlinger & Co. AG, Biocair International Ltd., Cencora Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Controlant ehf., Cryoport Inc., DSV A/S, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sensitech (Carrier), SF Express Co. Ltd., and Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

The healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2032 as pharmaceutical portfolios become increasingly dependent on temperature-sensitive products and specialized distribution networks. Demand for biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies is creating opportunities for logistics providers to expand validated storage and transportation capabilities. At the same time, real-time monitoring and digital data-logging technologies are strengthening shipment visibility and regulatory compliance. Despite infrastructure costs and operational challenges, continued investment in specialized logistics networks is expected to support market expansion.

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