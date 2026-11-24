Space Camp Exterior (Photo Courtesy Bruce Abbott)

Janet Ivey with Janets Planet Student

Photo Credit: Janet Ivy/Janet's Planet - Space Camp Student Loujain at the Space Camp Gates

100% of donations support tuition, travel and supplies for students pursuing STEM dreams

- Robin Lowery, Parent of Janet's Planet Scholarship RecipientNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Janet's Planet Explore Science Foundation is launching a campaign to raise at least $65,000 to send 22 students to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., in summer 2027, giving students who love science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) a life-changing week of hands-on learning.Tuition for Space Camp is about $1,900 per student, and travel adds another $500 to $1,500 depending on each student's travel needs, bringing the cost of each scholarship to roughly $2,400 to $3,400. Five more students are on a waiting list hoping to attend, so every additional dollar raised means more students get the experience of a lifetime.Since 2019, the Foundation has awarded Space Camp scholarships to 81 students, helping young people explore interests ranging from aerospace and mechanical engineering to biology and astrophysics. For many recipients, the experience has shaped what they study and the careers they pursue.“I have dreamed of working in the space industry since I was four years old. However, I never knew how to make it happen, and I was prepared to explore different career paths entirely,” said Sachita Upadhya, a former Janet's Planet Space Camp scholar.“Receiving Ms. Janet's scholarship to attend Space Camp gave me the confidence to pursue that dream and showed me that working on rockets and spacecraft is attainable. In fact, it set me on the path to studying aerospace engineering in college and, eventually, to a career in the space industry.”“Every year, my favorite part of sending students to Space Camp is watching a student discover what they can do,” said Janet Ivey, founder of the Janet's Planet Explore Science Foundation.“They take on a mission with a crew, solve a problem together and come home with a bigger idea of what's possible for them. For many of them, it's where an interest they already had becomes something they can picture themselves pursuing.”The Foundation deducts no administrative fees from contributions; 100% of donations go directly toward serving students.“We're raising funds now so we can say yes to 22 students for summer 2027 and give their families time to plan,” Ivey said.“A scholarship puts this experience within reach for families who might not otherwise have the means. Every dollar goes toward tuition, travel and supplies, so every one of those kids can walk into Space Camp with everything taken care of. The need is great, and with more funds, more students will receive scholarships. I want every student to stand in their inherent magnificence.”Robin Lowery's son, Lucas, is among the students whose path changed at Space Camp.“Janet's Planet scholarship to Space Camp for my son Lucas was life-altering,” Lowery said.“Although Lucas had always been interested in space, the camp provided an immersive experience to learn and train on equipment that is actually used by NASA. The experience cemented his life plan to become an aerospace engineer and has fueled his interest and participation in aerospace activities and research. Without the scholarship, Lucas likely wouldn't have been able to attend, and what a loss that would have been for him! Thank you so much to Janet and all who have donated to this cause!”"I was so lucky to accompany my younger sister to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville this summer. I never went to summer camp as a kid, mainly because it was too expensive, so seeing her so excited to explore STEM meant more than any camp I could have attended,” said Lamar Ahmed about his sister Loujain's attendance at the camp.“Thank you to Janet Ivey, Hunt Brothers Pizza, and the Challenger Learning Center in Pottstown. Because of your generosity, she got to experience something that otherwise might not have been possible."“For 12 years, we have proudly supported Janet's Planet because we believe every child deserves the opportunity to discover their talents and dream big,” said Scott Hunt, CEO of Hunt Brothers Pizza.“Janet makes science exciting, inspiring curiosity and opening doors to new possibilities. Investing in today's young minds is an investment in tomorrow's leaders and innovators. Their potential is limitless, and their futures are worth investing in.”The Foundation hopes to secure all scholarship funding by March 1, 2027, giving selected students and their families time to prepare for the summer.Click here to donate to Janet's Planet Explore Science FoundationYear-end gifts can also bring donors a tax benefit. Because the Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations made by Dec. 31, 2026, may be deductible on 2026 federal tax returns. New this year, donors who take the standard deduction and do not itemize may deduct up to $1,000 in cash gifts to qualifying charities, or up to $2,000 for married couples filing jointly. Donors should consult a tax adviser about their own situation.Donations can be made through the Foundation's online campaign at Donorbox at the link above.

Matt Bjorke

PLA Media

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Student“Space Camp” Testimonial Video

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Janet's Planet Explore Science Foundation Launches Campaign to Send 22 Students to Space Camp in 2027 News Provided By PLA Media November 24, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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