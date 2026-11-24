The first four Lava Lovies: Blaze the Lava Dragon, Everest the Ice Dragon, Carl the Capybara and Avery the Axolotl

Blaze the Lava Dragon Lava Lovie, a weighted plush with a removable lava sand heating and cooling pad

Everest the Ice Dragon Lava Lovie, a weighted plush with a removable lava sand heating and cooling pad

A Utah family business puts its removable 3 lb lava sand pad, warmed in a microwave or chilled in a freezer, inside a plush animal that weighs about 5 pounds.

- Steve Cooper, co-creator of LavayooMONA, UT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lavayoo, a family business in Mona, Utah, that makes lava sand heating and cooling pads, has introduced Lava Lovies, a line of weighted stuffed animals with one of its lava sand pads inside. Each Lava Lovie weighs about 5 pounds with its removable 3 lb pad in place, and the pad can be warmed in a microwave or chilled in a freezer. The first four animals are Blaze the Lava Dragon, Everest the Ice Dragon, Carl the Capybara and Avery the Axolotl.Each Lava Lovie is weighted with glass beads in its arms and legs, and the pad sits in the belly. The pad slides out through a Velcro opening, is microwaved for 2 minutes or frozen, and can also be used on its own. The company describes the plush as machine-washable. Lavayoo's product pages recommend Lava Lovies for ages 2 and up and advise checking the pad's temperature before giving it to a child.The filling is what separates Lava Lovies from most warmable plush toys, according to the company. It says most warmable plush are filled with grains or seeds that can smell like food, break down over time and attract pests. Lava Lovies use lava sand that the Cooper family mines, washes and dries in Utah, a material the company says holds temperature and does not spoil.Steven and Cherise Cooper created Lavayoo after Steve went looking for a better option than the microwavable rice bags Cherise, then a second-grade teacher, used for monthly cramps. The bags lost heat quickly and eventually began to smell. "Unlike rice or flax, lava sand isn't food, so it doesn't rot or develop odors," Steve Cooper writes on the company's website.Lava Lovies carry that work into a toy. "For years we've made lava sand heating and cooling pads for massage therapists, spas, and families, and every member of our family has a hand in making them," the company says. "Lava Lovies bring that same comfort to a friend you can hug."The plush animals are made by a manufacturing partner overseas and shipped to Utah, where the family adds the lava sand pads and packs every order. The company states that every animal will go through U.S. children's product safety testing before it ships.Lavayoo is taking early orders for Lava Lovies through a Kickstarter campaign that runs through December 18, 2026, with pledges for one animal starting at $79 for a limited early-bird tier and estimated delivery in June 2027. Four more characters, Fern the Highland Cow, Lucille the Leopard Seal, Brooks the Bear and Chloe the Bunny, are to be added if the campaign reaches its stretch goals. Details on each animal are listed on the Lavayoo website.Lavayoo's website reports more than 20,000 Lavayoo products sold. The company's line includes lava sand heating and cooling pads, wraps, eye masks, and bulk lava sand for do-it-yourself hot and cold packs, aquariums and crafts.About LavayooLavayoo is a family business based in Mona, Utah, created by Steven and Cherise Cooper. The family mines, washes and dries its own lava sand and sews it into weighted heating and cooling pads that can be microwaved for warmth or frozen for cool relief. Lavayoo products are sold at lavayoo.

Steve Cooper

Lavayoo

+1 385-895-6116

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Lavayoo Introduces Lava Lovies, Weighted Stuffed Animals With a Removable Lava Sand Heating and Cooling Pad News Provided By Slozuvalki November 24, 2026, 21:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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