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63 agentic voice platforms and 180 connection methods give businesses freedom to choose their AI and connect it to existing phone systems worldwide.

- Eric Klein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudonix, the AI-First Business Phone System, today announced that its platform now supports connections to 63 distinct agentic voice platforms through 180 different connection methods. Growing from more than 35 supported platforms just one month ago, Cloudonix continues to expand its position as one of the most connected platforms in the agentic voice ecosystem.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI voice agents for customer service, sales and operations, the ability to choose the right AI technology is becoming an important business decision. Organizations need the freedom to select the platforms that best serve their requirements without being restricted by their existing phone systems, communications providers or geographic location.

Cloudonix addresses this need by connecting a broad range of AI voice platforms with the communications infrastructure businesses already use, giving organizations greater flexibility in how they adopt and deploy AI.

Freedom to Choose. Freedom to Connect.

The 63 supported platforms represent only part of the story. Cloudonix provides 180 different methods of connecting to these platforms, accommodating different protocols, APIs and combinations of connectivity options.

This flexibility allows businesses to choose how their AI voice platforms connect based on their operational and deployment requirements. Rather than being limited to a single integration method or a particular AI provider's preferred connectivity, organizations can select the approach that best fits their environment.

"Businesses should be free to choose the AI voice technology that best serves their needs, rather than having that choice dictated by their phone system or communications provider," said Eric Klein, COO of Cloudonix. "We are seeing an increasingly diverse ecosystem of AI voice platforms, each bringing different capabilities and business opportunities. Cloudonix brings these technologies together with the communications infrastructure businesses already rely on. Our goal is simple: give every business the freedom to choose its AI, connect it to its phone systems and deploy it wherever it operates."

One Platform for Every Business and Every Phone System

Cloudonix's ecosystem serves organizations ranging from small businesses and AI agencies to service providers and large enterprises. Its broad interoperability enables businesses to combine their preferred AI voice technologies with existing communications environments, including traditional PBX systems, hosted phone systems, enterprise communications platforms and standards-based SIP infrastructure.

For businesses, this means adopting new AI capabilities without having to replace existing telephony investments or commit to a single AI vendor. For service providers, integrators and AI agencies, it creates opportunities to deliver a broader range of solutions to customers without being constrained by a particular voice-agent platform or communications provider.

Beyond voice-agent platforms, the Cloudonix ecosystem includes business phone systems, enterprise communications platforms, carriers, connectivity providers, developer tools and communications hardware.

Built for a Global Market

Businesses increasingly operate across multiple countries and markets. Their AI voice solutions need to work across different communications environments and accommodate local connectivity and operational requirements.

Cloudonix supports deployments across more than 65 countries, connecting AI voice technologies with local and international communications infrastructure. Subject to applicable legal, regulatory and sanctions restrictions, this enables organizations to deploy AI voice solutions across geographic markets using a consistent communications platform.

An Expanding Ecosystem

The growth from more than 35 supported agentic voice platforms to 63 in a single month reflects the rapid development of the AI voice industry and Cloudonix's commitment to maintaining an open, vendor-neutral ecosystem.

Cloudonix continues to expand its integration network, working with AI voice providers, communications companies, technology partners and developers to give businesses the freedom to adopt new technologies as they emerge.

The Cloudonix partner ecosystem, including integration details and support classifications, is available at:

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix is building the AI-First Business Phone System, connecting AI voice agents, business applications and communications infrastructure. Its platform enables developers, service providers and enterprises to deploy and manage AI voice solutions across existing phone systems, communications providers and geographic markets. With a growing ecosystem of supported AI voice platforms and multiple integration methods, Cloudonix gives businesses the freedom to choose their AI technologies without being constrained by their communications infrastructure.

For more information, visit .

Eric Klein

Cloudonix, Inc

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