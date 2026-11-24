MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI drafts the WordPress site; SmallBizSEO helps launch, host and maintain it.

New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallBizSEO has introduced Small Biz Websites, a managed website service for small businesses that want help getting online and keeping their sites up to date. The service costs $99 per month or $999 per year. Business owners can describe what they need and see an AI-generated draft before deciding whether to pay for the managed plan.







SmallBizSEO helps small businesses launch and maintain a WordPress site for $99 a month.

The service is built for owners who know what their website needs to do but don't have time to build and maintain it. A contractor, for example, can ask for a site that explains its services, shows where it works and lets customers request an estimate. The builder generates a starting point around those priorities. If the owner chooses the managed plan, the SmallBizSEO team helps prepare the core pages, connect the business's existing domain and check that customers can reach the site.

“Getting a first draft is useful, but it's only part of the job,” said Clayton Johnson, founder of SmallBizSEO.“A business owner still needs to get the site online, make sure customers can contact them and keep it current. That's where our team comes in.”

The launch review gives owners a chance to check how the draft presents the business on a phone and whether the main next step is clear. For an appointment-based business, that might be booking a visit; for a service business, it might be calling or requesting a quote.

The plan covers one mobile-friendly WordPress website, hosting, domain connection and one round of revisions before launch. After launch, customers can send requests such as updating business hours, replacing photos or changing service details. The plan includes up to 30 minutes of small edits each month. Larger projects, including an existing-site migration, an online store or a custom integration, are quoted separately before work begins.

Customers who prefer to make some changes themselves can use the AI Copilot in the website editor to revise text and refine pages. The service also includes automatic backups and a speed optimizer for mobile and desktop pages. Search engine optimization is available separately and is not part of the managed website plan.

A free seven-day builder trial lets business owners generate and review a draft before choosing whether to subscribe. The trial is for the builder; help preparing the site for launch, hosting and monthly edits are part of the paid service. The builder trial and full plan details are available on the Small Biz Websites page.







Small business owners can see a first draft free and get hands-on help taking it live.

About SmallBizSEO

SmallBizSEO is a small business SEO company that helps service businesses improve their visibility in Google Search, Google Maps and AI search tools. Its services include technical SEO, content development and link building. Through Small Biz Websites, the company also offers managed WordPress websites with launch support, hosting and ongoing updates.

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