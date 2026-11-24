MENAFN - GetNews)"Big Horn Outdoors' 14-inch stainless steel countertop electric pizza oven. Photo courtesy of Big Horn Outdoors."Big Horn Outdoors' U.S. Black Friday Early Access event offers up to 50% off sitewide and features the Electric Steak Grill and two 14-inch indoor electric pizza ovens.

Los Angeles, California - Nov. 24, 2026 - Big Horn Outdoors® is offering up to 50% off sitewide during its U.S. Black Friday Early Access event. Featured products include the Electric Steak Grill, a recent addition to the company's electric cooking line, and two 14-inch indoor electric pizza ovens. The event also includes outdoor propane and wood pellet pizza ovens, propane infrared steak grills, charcoal grills and outdoor kitchen equipment. Discounts vary by product and configuration.

Electric Steak Grill featured in Black Friday lineup

The Electric Steak Grill is a 120-volt, 1,750-watt model designed for indoor and outdoor use. The product page lists top-down electric heating, searing temperatures of up to 1,500°F, seven adjustable rack positions and automatic shutoff protection. The rack positions let the cook vary the distance between the food and the heating element.

Two indoor electric pizza ovens

The 14-inch Indoor Electric Countertop Pizza Oven with 6 Preset Modes in Stainless Steel has a listed temperature range of 220–850°F. Its six cooking settings are Manual, Wood Fired, Frozen, New York, Thin Crispy and Deep Dish. The Wood Fired setting is an electric program for that style of pizza.

The black manual version of the 14-inch Indoor Electric Countertop Pizza Oven has a listed range of 220–800°F and three control knobs for setting time and temperature. Both countertop ovens use upper and lower electric heating elements and include a removable pizza stone and a pizza peel. The company's countertop electric pizza oven comparison lists the two configurations side by side.

Outdoor pizza ovens for propane and hardwood pellets

The 15-inch Dual Burner Gas Pizza Oven uses two independently controlled propane side burners with a combined rating of approximately 23,000 BTU. Its 14.7-inch cooking area accommodates a 14-inch pizza. The Big Horn Prime® 16-inch Gas Pizza Oven accommodates pizzas up to 16 inches and has a built-in digital thermometer and a 360-degree auto-rotating stone.

In the company's November 2025 announcement of the 16-inch gas oven, Richard Jin, founder of Big Horn Outdoors, described the idea behind the Prime series as“creating cozy spaces where people gather, share stories, and celebrate the simple joys of outdoor living.” The 16-inch gas oven is among the Prime products included in the 2026 event.

The current specifications list two propane burners for the 16-inch Prime model, rated at a combined 29,000 BTU. The rotating component is a ceramic pizza stone. The digital thermometer displays the oven temperature while the stone rotates beneath the pizza.

The 16-inch Wood Pellet Pizza Oven uses hardwood pellets and includes a 16-inch pizza stone. A viewing window, front thermometer and adjustable airflow plate help the cook monitor the fire and chamber temperature. A compatible gas burner is sold separately. The event also lists the 12-inch Pellet & Gas Pizza Oven, 12-inch Pellet & Electric Pizza Oven and 12-inch Triple-Fuel Pizza Oven. Included heating equipment and accessories vary by configuration.

Cooking location is an important distinction across the lineup. The two 14-inch electric ovens are designed for indoor countertop use. The dedicated propane and pellet-fired models are designed for outdoor operation. Each model's instructions specify where it can be operated and the clearances and connections required for its configuration.

Grills and outdoor kitchen equipment

The propane infrared lineup includes 9-inch and 16-inch Portable Infrared Steak Grill models and the 21.2-inch Dual Infrared Burner Steak Grill with Pizza Stone. The portable infrared models direct heat downward from burners above the cooking surface. The company also lists portable and full-size Santa Maria-style charcoal grills, which use a height-adjustable grate to change the distance between the food and the fire. Selected outdoor kitchen islands round out the lineup for permanent backyard cooking setups.

The seasonal assortment follows the company's sponsorship of the 2026 World Food Championships, held Oct. 15–18 in Indianapolis. Big Horn Outdoors exhibited pizza ovens, infrared grills, Argentine-style grills and tabletop cookers at the event. The company held product demonstrations during the four-day competition. Several of those equipment categories also appear in the November lineup.

U.S. availability

The Black Friday Early Access page lists the featured products on the Big Horn Outdoors U.S. storefront. Individual product pages show current pricing, available configurations and included accessories. Offers and availability vary by model.

About Big Horn Outdoors

Founded in 2012, Big Horn Outdoors develops pizza ovens, grills, camping stoves and outdoor kitchen equipment for home cooks and outdoor enthusiasts. Its product line spans indoor countertop appliances, portable outdoor cookers and equipment for permanent outdoor kitchens. The company's Big Horn Prime® range includes gas pizza ovens, outdoor kitchen islands and other equipment for backyard cooking.