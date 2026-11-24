MENAFN - GetNews) Black Friday engagement ring deals are already available from Do Amore, Plum Diamonds, Keyzar, MiaDonna and Friendly Diamonds.

Houston, Texas - Nov. 24, 2026 - Black Friday engagement ring deals are already available from Do Amore, Plum Diamonds, Keyzar, MiaDonna and Friendly Diamonds. This year's offers give couples several ways to make a ring budget go further, from a discount on the center diamond to a separate jewelry gift for Christmas. Do Amore is the top recommendation here for shoppers planning both purchases, combining jewelry gifts worth up to $3,000 with a $200 engagement ring gift card.

1. Do Amore: Up to $3,000 in Free Jewelry, Plus a $200 Gift Card

Do Amore's Black Friday promotion is built around a practical holiday pairing: buy the engagement ring and receive a separate piece of jewelry that can become a Christmas gift. Its jewelry offer has two spending tiers:



Purchases of $3,000 or more include a premium jewelry piece worth up to $1,500. Purchases of $6,000 or more include a signature jewelry piece worth up to $3,000.



Engagement ring buyers also receive a $200 gift card for a future Do Amore order, including wedding bands. The card is limited to one per eligible customer during the promotion.

For example, a qualifying $6,000 engagement ring purchase includes a signature jewelry gift worth up to $3,000 and the $200 future-order gift card. The ring still costs $6,000; the additional value comes through the jewelry and later purchase credit. This is particularly appealing when a shopper already intends to buy another piece of jewelry alongside the engagement ring. It is also worth noting that the free premium and signature jewelry are actual 14k and 18k gold pieces from the Do Amore website, and are not“freebies” that jewelers sometimes include that are cheaper versions of standard jewelry.

The Black Friday promotion includes Do Amore's natural and lab-grown diamond engagement rings, from classic solitaires to diamond-band and hidden-halo designs, along with custom rings. A buyer who has a particular stone or design in mind can choose from the broader collection, beyond the featured rings on the sale page.

Couples have time to compare stones and speak with the team before the holiday weekend. Its Black Friday engagement ring collection provides the current offer details.

2. Plum Diamonds: Complimentary Lab-Diamond Studs at Three Spending Tiers

Plum Diamonds is offering a pair of lab-grown diamond stud earrings with qualifying purchases during its Black Friday event. A $1,500 purchase qualifies for 0.50 carats total weight, $3,000 qualifies for 1.25 carats total weight, and $5,000 qualifies for 2.00 carats total weight. Those weights describe the pair combined. The highest-tier gift is advertised at a value of $1,490.

The studs are available in 14K white or yellow gold, and customers select their gift in the cart. One gift is available per order. Eligibility is based on the merchandise subtotal after discounts and before taxes and shipping. It is worth noting that the free gift looks to be standard studs and look like studs available from other websites including Amazon with similar specs for relatively cheap.

Plum's lab-grown engagement ring collection includes bezel, east-west and low-profile designs, along with colored diamonds and custom rings. Its gift promotion runs through December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Promotional gifts must be returned with a refunded qualifying purchase.

3. Keyzar: A 30% Black Friday Code Through November 30

Keyzar is advertising 30% off sitewide with code BFCM30 during its Black Friday promotion. The current banner lists an end date of November 30 and limits the offer to the first 550 orders, with exclusions.

Its ring builder gives buyers the choice of starting with a setting or a center stone. The collection includes understated solitaires, hidden halos and more detailed designs; its current holiday guide also features vintage details such as milgrain and beading. A shopper can compare those design choices before deciding on the diamond and metal combination.

Keyzar offers virtual consultations and visits to its New York showroom for buyers who want help narrowing the selection. Because the promotion lists exclusions, customers should confirm that BFCM30 applies to their chosen setting and center stone before treating the advertised percentage as a discount on the complete ring.

4. MiaDonna: Up to $1,200 Off a Qualifying Holiday Purchase

MiaDonna's Holiday Savings Event offers four dollar-based discounts: $150 off purchases of $1,500 or more, $300 off $2,500 or more, $600 off $4,000 or more, and $1,200 off $6,000 or more. The savings are applied automatically at checkout without a code or account sign-in.

Only the highest qualifying tier applies, calculated on the merchandise subtotal before taxes, shipping and fees. The discounts are not added together. Savings apply online and in-store, and rewards points cannot be redeemed on an order receiving the promotion.

MiaDonna offers lab-grown diamond engagement rings, custom designs and a Portland boutique, with styles including solitaires, hidden halos and nature-inspired rings. The holiday event runs through December 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Qualifying Signature Collection engagement rings can combine the savings with Double Rewards and Signature Gift With Purchase through December 7.

5. Friendly Diamonds: Ongoing 50% Pricing and Jewelry Gift Options

Friendly Diamonds advertises flat 50% off engagement rings, lab diamonds and fine jewelry, with the pricing applied automatically and no code required. The retailer labels this pricing as always on and available now and on Black Friday. It is an existing offer to compare during holiday shopping, rather than an additional Black Friday-only reduction.

Its deals page also lists gift and cash-discount choices by order value. At $1,000 or more, one option is a Lluvia round lab-diamond solitaire necklace advertised at a $350 value; a $50 discount option is also listed. The page asks customers to choose an offer, so the gift and alternative cash discount should not be assumed to stack.

Friendly Diamonds offers build-your-own rings, preset designs and ready-to-ship pieces, including colored lab-grown diamond options. Buyers can start with a setting or diamond, then compare the completed combination with the preset selection. The chosen gift or coupon should be reviewed alongside that ring's checkout total.

Which Black Friday Engagement Ring Offer Fits the Purchase?

A direct discount and a complimentary gift produce different results for the same qualifying spend. MiaDonna's $6,000 tier reduces the merchandise subtotal by $1,200, taking it to $4,800 before taxes, shipping and fees. Do Amore's $6,000 tier adds a signature jewelry gift worth up to $3,000, alongside its engagement ring gift card. Those figures describe different benefits: one reduces the current bill, while the other includes another piece of jewelry and a future-order gift card.

Do Amore's offer answers a different shopping need: a separate jewelry gift to accompany the engagement ring purchase. Its value is strongest for someone already planning both. Compare the ring specifications and final price, then consider the additional gift or credit. For a holiday proposal, also confirm the delivery date for the chosen design and the return requirements for promotional jewelry.

Explore Do Amore's Black Friday engagement rings and complete Black Friday collection for the current promotion. Customers can contact the team about available gifts and order timing. Prices and offers were checked November 23, 2026 and may change.

About Do Amore

Do Amore is a Houston, Texas-based online jewelry brand that designs engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry handcrafted in the United States. Founded in 2014 by Krish Himmatramka, the company uses ethically sourced natural diamonds, lab-created stones, and recycled precious metals. Every Do Amore purchase funds clean water access for one person in need, and the company has helped build 77 water wells across 14 nations. Its mission is to deepen the well of love in the world.