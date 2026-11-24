MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Russia's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that the country's seaborne oil exports had risen 74% since the beginning of the year compared with the same period last year, reaching about 202,000 barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 8.4 million tonnes.

The ministry said in a statement that disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East this year, coupled with the temporary easing of some U.S. restrictions on purchases of Russian crude, had contributed to the increase in Russia's crude oil exports.

//Petra// AF