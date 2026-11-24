Russia's Seaborne Oil Exports Rise 74% Since Start Of Year, Energy Ministry Says
Moscow, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Russia's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that the country's seaborne oil exports had risen 74% since the beginning of the year compared with the same period last year, reaching about 202,000 barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 8.4 million tonnes.
The ministry said in a statement that disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East this year, coupled with the temporary easing of some U.S. restrictions on purchases of Russian crude, had contributed to the increase in Russia's crude oil exports.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment