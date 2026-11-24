MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, Nov. 24 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with Ireland Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Dublin on Tuesday.

His Royal Highness expressed pride in the strong ties between Jordan and Ireland, rooted in a common vision on issues of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in technology, particularly through the Jordan-Ireland ICT Forum, which will be held in Dublin on Wednesday. The forum will bring together representatives of Jordanian technology companies, as well as leaders and founders of leading Irish companies across a range of technology sectors.

His Royal Highness also discussed efforts to develop policies aimed at attracting investment to Jordan, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise with Ireland in this area.

Discussing the Kingdom's tourism offerings including for religious tourists the Crown Prince highlighted Jordan's preparations for the 2030 millennium celebrations commemorating two thousand years since the baptism of Jesus Christ, to be held at the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan).

The meeting also touched on recent developments in the region and ways to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore stability, in order to safeguard the sovereignty of Arab states and the security of their peoples.

His Royal Highness commended Ireland's position on the Palestinian cause, and its efforts to advance peace and stability in the region.

The Crown Prince also warned of the dangers posed by Israel's measures in the West Bank aimed at annexing land and expanding settlements, which threaten regional stability, reiterating that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace.

Discussions at the meeting underscored the importance of stepping up efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza to alleviate the suffering of its people.

Jordan's non-resident ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// AF