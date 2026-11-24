MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Tuesday with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty as part of ongoing consultation and coordination between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers reaffirmed the strength of historical ties between Jordan and Egypt and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors particularly in the economy, trade, investment, regional connectivity, and economic integration in line with both leaderships' directives.

They also reviewed preparations for the 34th session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, scheduled to be co-chaired by both countries' prime ministers in Cairo next year, and emphasized the importance of following up on the outcomes of last year's session in Amman.

Addressing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Safadi and Abdelatty underscored the need to consolidate stability in Gaza, implement all provisions of U.S. President Donald Trump's comprehensive peace plan, ensure the sufficient, sustained, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip, and preserve the territorial unity of Gaza and the West Bank.

The ministers warned against the dangers of ongoing illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank including settlement expansion, land confiscation, settler violence, and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem stating that such actions undermine the two-state solution and destroy prospects for a just and lasting peace. Abdelatty also reiterated Egypt's support for the historical Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites.

Both officials stressed the vital, irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the need to enable it to continue fulfilling its mandate.

Reviewing broader regional developments, the ministers highlighted efforts to de-escalate tensions, restore calm, and establish lasting security and stability. They called for prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions that address the root causes of tension while safeguarding state sovereignty, international law, good-neighborly principles, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.

Safadi and Abdelatty strongly condemned attacks targeting Jordan and other Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, affirming full solidarity with Riyadh in all measures taken to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

They concluded by affirming continued close coordination between Amman and Cairo to safeguard Arab national security and advance regional stability.

//Petra// AF