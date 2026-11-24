MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We count on continued cooperation in a completely honest, open and partnership-based manner. It is important that Hungary supports us and our path toward the European Union. This is very important to us. This path is irreversible; above all, it is the choice of our people to become a member of the European Union in the future. And this is especially important for us today, during the war. The opening of the negotiating clusters is also very important, as it boosts our country's morale,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine is interested in relations with Hungary based on equality and mutual respect for both nations. The president thanked Magyar for condemning Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine.

“Ukraine's defense matters, I am convinced, to all of Europe. This has already been proven by the experience of the 20th century. Moscow always seeks to break the independence and freedom of others in Europe if it manages to break Ukraine's independence and freedom. Russia will not succeed in doing so in this century,” the president said.

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According to him, Ukraine and Hungary share an interest in ending the war and achieving a lasting peace in line with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, with security guarantees against Russia for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Zelensky also said the two sides had reached agreements on developing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, they discussed diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine and opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

Among the infrastructure projects, the president mentioned expanding rail connections between the two countries, developing the Kyiv-Budapest route, renovating existing border crossing points and building new ones.

Both sides also discussed food security and Ukraine's export potential. Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to consider supplying Hungary with certain volumes of corn, given this year's insufficient harvest of the crop in Hungary.

The president also raised the issue of the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, stressing that the country respects the rights and freedoms of the Hungarian community and other national communities and is honoring its agreements with its European neighbors.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of jointly implementing social, educational and healthcare projects in border regions.

Commenting on the security situation, Zelensky briefed tMagyar on Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, including Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

“This war can truly be stopped only through the full solidarity of Europe, America and all those who genuinely want real peace, and solidarity with Ukraine. Friendship with Putin leads nowhere,” he said.